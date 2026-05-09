ETV Bharat / sports

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Suffers First-Round Exit With Shock Defeat Against Dino Prizmic

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the Italian Open to a Croatian qualifier 18 years younger than him on Friday. Notably, he was returning to the action after staying on the sidelines for two months due to a right shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old Dino Prižmić outplayed the 24-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Notably, he signed off the match with an ace on the match point. Notably, this is the first instance where Djokovic has exited from the Italian Open in the first round.

The 38-year-old Djokovic has been out of action since March after losing to Jack Draper in the fourth round of the Indian Wells, California. The Serbian star had a tape on his right shoulder that was revealed when he changed shirts during the mid-game interval.

Djokovic hopes to be fit for the French Open

Djokovic admitted that he is not in his best shape to compete at the highest level.