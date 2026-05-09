Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Suffers First-Round Exit With Shock Defeat Against Dino Prizmic
Croatian Dino Prizmic beat his idol Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Italian Open.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the Italian Open to a Croatian qualifier 18 years younger than him on Friday. Notably, he was returning to the action after staying on the sidelines for two months due to a right shoulder injury.
The 20-year-old Dino Prižmić outplayed the 24-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Notably, he signed off the match with an ace on the match point. Notably, this is the first instance where Djokovic has exited from the Italian Open in the first round.
Novak Djokovic wins a fantastic point against Dino Prizmic in Rome.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 8, 2026
Incredible movement.
Beautiful volley on the stretch.
38 years young. 😮💨😮💨😮💨 pic.twitter.com/0s8R0khPQz
The 38-year-old Djokovic has been out of action since March after losing to Jack Draper in the fourth round of the Indian Wells, California. The Serbian star had a tape on his right shoulder that was revealed when he changed shirts during the mid-game interval.
Djokovic hopes to be fit for the French Open
Djokovic admitted that he is not in his best shape to compete at the highest level.
“I see what I’m missing. Late half a step. I’m not definitely where I want to be for the highest level and to compete at the highest level and to be able to get far,” he stated.
" dino prizmic":— ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) May 8, 2026
porque eliminó a novak djokovic y avanzó a la tercera ronda del #IBI26 pic.twitter.com/baCz5qpEP0
“Eventually, you have to play. You have to start somewhere. I wanted to start earlier, but I couldn’t. The situation is as it is. You make the most out of it. I train hard. I train as much as the body allows me to. Then how it turns out on the court, that’s really unpredictable.”
Responding to a query around where he is in good shape to compete at the Roland Garros, Djokovic said that he hopes so.
“I don’t know, I hope so,” he added.
Interviewer: “Are you confident about Roland Garros?”— Danny (@DjokovicFan_) May 8, 2026
⁰Novak Djokovic: “I don’t know. I hope so. We’ll see.”
Interviewer: “Why are you skipping Geneva? It worked well for you last time.”⁰
Novak Djokovic: *Slight pause* “Just a decision.”pic.twitter.com/HXiaMFnlzo
Djokovic reached the final of the Australian Open earlier this year but lost to Jannik Sinner in the Championship match.
The last meeting between the two players was in the 2024 Australian Open, where Djokovic won a four-setter. The Serbian told Prižmić after the recent loss that his forehand has improved and he can go very far if he stays healthy. Notably, Prižmić defeated No. 6 Ben Shelton at the Madrid Open in April.