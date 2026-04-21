ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Is The Reason I Started Following Cricket: Novak Djokovic Reveals At Laureus Awards

“Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. He’s actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I hadn’t followed it before, but through him, I started following it more,” Djokovic told Times Now.

Hyderabad: 24-time Grand Slam Champion, Novak Djokovic, has expressed his admiration for the star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. He spoke on his bond with Kohli during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards while hosting the event alongside freestyle skiing sensation Eileen Gu. The Serbian athlete said that Kohli is the reason he started following cricket.

We keep in touch, and hopefully, when I come, I don’t want to say if, but when I come, to India, he can join me. We could play a little bit of tennis and a little bit of cricket, have fun, and just spread positive vibes while celebrating sport.”

He also said that he has been feeling a calling to visit India for the last couple of years.

“My message is always love, respect, and appreciation for all the support I have personally received from Indian tennis and sports fans around the world over the years. I've met so many of them during this time. My message would also be: ‘See you very soon in India,’ because I need to go there. I've been feeling a calling to visit for the last couple of years. I really hope that I’ll be able to come to India to host an event, play a match, or whatever it may be. I truly wish for that because I feel very close to the Indian people,” he added.

Tennis dominated the award ceremony as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were honoured with the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively. The star-studded event was held at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid.