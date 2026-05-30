ETV Bharat / sports

Another Major Upset At Roland Garros! Novak Djokovic Knocked Out With Defeat Against Joao Fonseca

Hyderabad: French Open 2026 has witnessed a string of upsets, and Novak Djokovic was the latest victim to be at the receiving end. Teenager Joao Fonseca stunned the Serbian tennis star in a marathon five-set battle on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Jannik Sinner's title hopes were crushed as he struggled under extreme heat conditions.

Brazil’s 19-year-old sensation produced the biggest win of his career with a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a contest that lasted for almost five hours. The youngster scripted a bounce-back from two sets down for the second match in a row, and he put an end to Djokovic’s attempt to win his 25th Grand Slam title.

How did the match unfold?

For most of the first two sets, the Serb was dominating the proceedings, and it looked like he would win the match and head into the next round. After dictating rallies with his accuracy, Djokovic took a 5-1 lead in the opening set, but Fonseca showed fighting spirit to bounce back and bring the scoreline to 5-4. The 39-year-old eventually won the set.