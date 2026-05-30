Another Major Upset At Roland Garros! Novak Djokovic Knocked Out With Defeat Against Joao Fonseca
French Open 2026 has delivered another massive upset, as Novak Djokovic was knocked out in the Round 3.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 9:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: French Open 2026 has witnessed a string of upsets, and Novak Djokovic was the latest victim to be at the receiving end. Teenager Joao Fonseca stunned the Serbian tennis star in a marathon five-set battle on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Jannik Sinner's title hopes were crushed as he struggled under extreme heat conditions.
Brazil’s 19-year-old sensation produced the biggest win of his career with a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a contest that lasted for almost five hours. The youngster scripted a bounce-back from two sets down for the second match in a row, and he put an end to Djokovic’s attempt to win his 25th Grand Slam title.
Novak Djokovic has been upset by 19-year-old João Fonseca and eliminated from the French Open after a nearly five-hour match— Elie (@elieminato) May 29, 2026
pic.twitter.com/nAvBFv9krg
How did the match unfold?
For most of the first two sets, the Serb was dominating the proceedings, and it looked like he would win the match and head into the next round. After dictating rallies with his accuracy, Djokovic took a 5-1 lead in the opening set, but Fonseca showed fighting spirit to bounce back and bring the scoreline to 5-4. The 39-year-old eventually won the set.
He then went on to win the second set as well and had one foot in the next round.
" i feel like novak is 20"— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2026
joao fonseca's post-match interview following his sensational win over djokovic.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/s1cxoKDfXl
However, Fonseca’s intense hitting brought him into the lead in the third set, and he capitalised on it to win the third set by 6-3.
The next two sets were thrilling battles. In the fourth set, Fonseca was in trouble serving at 3-4 and down 15/40. One break would have ended the game for him. But he not only managed to pull off an escape act but also win the set, eventually levelling the scores.
Novak with nice words on Joao’s performance 🎙️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/QLvg4BRLyR— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2026
In the fifth set, the Serbian broke early and was leading 3-1. However, the Brazilian youngster bounced back, winning six of the eight final games and bagging the deciding set to cause another upset in the tournament.
Carlos Alcaraz has already pulled out of the tournament. Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are now out of the tournament, and the men’s singles draw has become wide open. Alexander Zverev and Casper Rudd are the top seeds remaining and they will have a bright chance of winning the title.