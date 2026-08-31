US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out In First Round; Loses In A Five-Set Thriller
Novak Djokovic lost a first-round match at a Grand Slam for the first time in 20 years, falling to Argentina's Mariano Navone.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The US Open 2026 saw its first upset as Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic suffered a first-round defeat to Argentina's Mariano Navone. Djokovic has been struggling with his fitness levels in recent months, and he suffered the same fate in the match once again. With the defeat, Djokovic’s dream of winning the 25th Grand Slam was also shattered.
Mariano Navone pulled off a major upset on Monday by defeating Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match. He handed the 24-time Grand Slam champion his first-round defeat at a Grand Slam since 2006. The match lasted four hours and 36 minutes, making it the longest first-round match in a Grand Slam.
Fourth-seeded Djokovic attempted a comeback after losing the first set, but ultimately lost 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 after battling physical issues throughout the night.
Mariano Navone defeats 24-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic in five sets. pic.twitter.com/BE8Dn3qC8j— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2026
Djokovic gets emotional
Djokovic was struggling with physical discomfort right from the start of the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. At one point, he became emotional and broke down in tears on the court. Before the roof was closed due to inclement weather, the 39-year-old repeatedly applied an ice bag to his head. Amidst the humid New York heat, he even asked the supervisor if the air conditioning could be turned on once the roof was closed.
La victoria más grande de la carrera de Navone 🇦🇷— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2026
¡Un espectáculo el que nos regaló! pic.twitter.com/SBLPjMMGu2
What did Navone say after beating Djokovic?
Navone admitted that playing against the GOAT was a tough task for him.
"It was very tough for me because you are playing with the 'GOAT' on this court," Navone said.
"For sure it's the best thing I've had on court. This is an amazing court and the biggest stage. It's amazing, the way we play. I mean, five sets... I'm very happy. I don't know. What can I say?.”
A well-deserved ovation 👏— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2026
See you again soon, @DjokerNole. pic.twitter.com/1jRBbC77Ee
"It's unbelievable. It means a lot for me... Five sets, against the GOAT, it's not something you do every day."
Djokovic misses out on golden chance
Djokovic had a golden opportunity to win his 25th Grand Slam title at the 2026 US Open, as World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is missing the tournament due to injury, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is playing his first tournament after recovering from an injury. However, Djokovic shocked everyone by getting knocked out in the very first round.