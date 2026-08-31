ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out In First Round; Loses In A Five-Set Thriller

Hyderabad: The US Open 2026 saw its first upset as Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic suffered a first-round defeat to Argentina's Mariano Navone. Djokovic has been struggling with his fitness levels in recent months, and he suffered the same fate in the match once again. With the defeat, Djokovic’s dream of winning the 25th Grand Slam was also shattered.

Mariano Navone pulled off a major upset on Monday by defeating Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match. He handed the 24-time Grand Slam champion his first-round defeat at a Grand Slam since 2006. The match lasted four hours and 36 minutes, making it the longest first-round match in a Grand Slam.

Fourth-seeded Djokovic attempted a comeback after losing the first set, but ultimately lost 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 after battling physical issues throughout the night.

Djokovic gets emotional

Djokovic was struggling with physical discomfort right from the start of the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. At one point, he became emotional and broke down in tears on the court. Before the roof was closed due to inclement weather, the 39-year-old repeatedly applied an ice bag to his head. Amidst the humid New York heat, he even asked the supervisor if the air conditioning could be turned on once the roof was closed.