Novak Djokovic Achieves Unique Feat With 100th Victory At Australian Open

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court once again in the round 1 clash of the Australian Open and inked his name in the record books. He added another record to his illustrious record, achieving a unique feat in the Australian Open and also in the Tennis world.

The former No.1 beat the 72nd ranked Spannis tennis player, Pedro Martinez, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, ensuring his 100th career win at Melbourne Park. The record 10-time Australian Open winner will now aim to surpass Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 102 triumphs in the history of the Australian Open.

“What can I say? I like the sound of it… Centurion is pretty nice. It’s nice to be a centurion in these numbers. History-making is a great motivation, particularly in the last five to 10 years of my career. Once I got myself in a position to create history, I was even more inspired to play the best tennis,” he added.

“I was very fortunate early on to encounter some people who taught me and guided me to play the long shot with my career: not to burn out too quickly, and try to have the longest career possible. I’m blessed to still be playing at this level.”