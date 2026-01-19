Novak Djokovic Achieves Unique Feat With 100th Victory At Australian Open
Serbian Tennis star beat Pedro Martinez of Spain, who is ranked 71st in the ATP rankings, in the first round clash of the Australian Open.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court once again in the round 1 clash of the Australian Open and inked his name in the record books. He added another record to his illustrious record, achieving a unique feat in the Australian Open and also in the Tennis world.
The former No.1 beat the 72nd ranked Spannis tennis player, Pedro Martinez, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, ensuring his 100th career win at Melbourne Park. The record 10-time Australian Open winner will now aim to surpass Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 102 triumphs in the history of the Australian Open.
“What can I say? I like the sound of it… Centurion is pretty nice. It’s nice to be a centurion in these numbers. History-making is a great motivation, particularly in the last five to 10 years of my career. Once I got myself in a position to create history, I was even more inspired to play the best tennis,” he added.
“I was very fortunate early on to encounter some people who taught me and guided me to play the long shot with my career: not to burn out too quickly, and try to have the longest career possible. I’m blessed to still be playing at this level.”
The 38-year-old has now registered 100 or more victories at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and Roland Garros, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. With the win, he became the first ATP player to achieve the feat in three major tournaments.
Djokovic will now lock horns with 23-year-old Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli. The debutant will square off with Terence Atmane 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1. The Serb controlled the proceedings from the baseline and hit three times more winners than his opponent.
The 38-year-old Serbian made it to the semifinals of all four Grand Slams this season.
Casper Rudd also advanced into the second round by outplaying Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 for his 50th major win.
“It was a perfect start to this tournament, and this court is probably one of my favourites in the world. It’s a really good atmosphere and a great way to kick off. I’m excited to be back here in a couple of days. I have to thank Maria for letting me [come] in the first place. I know she’s back home resting, getting ready,” 12th seed Ruud said of Margaret Court Arena.