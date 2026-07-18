Not Only Lamine Yamal, These 3 Spanish Stars Also Took Picture With Lionel Messi As Kids
The stars of the Spanish football squad in the World Cup have posed with Lionel Messi as kids.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: With only a few hours left before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, fans are captivated not only by the tactics or predictions on the pitch, but also by some of the most beautiful coincidences in football history. On one hand, there is Lionel Messi, who is leading the team to retain the title, while on the other, Lamine Yamal, the young blood of Spain, is completely astonishing world football.
Recently, Yamal’s picture with Messi as a kid went viral, and it was the talk of the town on social media. But Yamal is not the only star from the current Spanish football team to pose with the Argentine superstar as kids. None of those children would have imagined that years later they would be up against the footballer in the final of a marquee tournament to take their national team towards glory.
🚨| Throwback to these iconic photos of Lionel Messi and the Spain squad… 🐐🇦🇷🇪🇸— FÚTBOL HUB (@FutbolHub_) July 16, 2026
Football really wrote the craziest script imaginable. 🤯
It's La Masia 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.🍿🔥
📸 @433 pic.twitter.com/2cwWR4i5dc
Yamal in the charity calendar
The most important of the pictures that surprised the entire social media was the one of Lamine Yamal and Messi together. In 2007, the leading Spanish newspaper 'Sport' had done a charity calendar shoot in collaboration with UNICEF at the Barcelona stadium. A baby was placed in the arms of the then-young star Messi.
The photo of Messi bathing the baby was just a publicity photo at the time. But today, the sports world is biting its fingers looking at that picture. Because the baby that was lying in Messi's arms that day is Lamine Yamal, the biggest hope of Spanish football today. When asked about this rare coincidence, Messi's response was, 'It's insane.'
🥺🚨 Leo Messi with the Barça players when they were young:— Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 15, 2026
- Gavi
- Joan Garcia
- Lamine Yamal
- Dani Olmo
They will be facing each other in the World Cup final now. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vz7u3vxYnB
Gavi completes journey from fan to rival
Yamal is not the only Spanish player who saw Messi's presence as a baby. The childhood pictures of Gavi, the strong man in Barca's midfield, with Messi are also being discussed now. Gavi, who grew up through the La Masia academy, was one of the children who grew up looking up to Messi with admiration when he ruled the club.
❤️ Leo Messi: “That picture with Lamine… now we are facing each other in a final after a photo was taken of us when he was a baby, it's just insane!”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2026
“We'll try to put on a good match, but I hope he and his team don't put on a good one”. pic.twitter.com/zuTqH1Qx6o
Gavi's family still keeps the photos taken with Messi at that time. It is a poetic justice of time that the same Gavi, who watched Messi play years ago, is now building a fortress in the midfield and will be aiming to block Messi's attacks in the World Cup final.
Dani Olmo and Joan Garcia with Messi
Childhood photos of Spain's stalwart forward Dani Olmo and goalkeeper Joan Garcia add another emotional dimension to the final. Olmo, who came through Spain's youth system, was lucky enough to meet and take pictures with Messi during Barcelona's golden era. So was goalkeeper Joan Garcia. These young players, who have learned how to be like Messi in their playing careers, are now challenging the same Messi to win the World Cup for their country.
World Cup history comes full circle
The fascination of these old photos is not just nostalgia, but the depth of the influence that Lionel Messi has had on the world of football. Messi, who has been at the top of world football for more than two decades, inspired an entire generation to play football. Most of the young Spanish players who will face him in the final today grew up watching him play.