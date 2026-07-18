ETV Bharat / sports

Not Only Lamine Yamal, These 3 Spanish Stars Also Took Picture With Lionel Messi As Kids

Hyderabad: With only a few hours left before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, fans are captivated not only by the tactics or predictions on the pitch, but also by some of the most beautiful coincidences in football history. On one hand, there is Lionel Messi, who is leading the team to retain the title, while on the other, Lamine Yamal, the young blood of Spain, is completely astonishing world football.

Recently, Yamal’s picture with Messi as a kid went viral, and it was the talk of the town on social media. But Yamal is not the only star from the current Spanish football team to pose with the Argentine superstar as kids. None of those children would have imagined that years later they would be up against the footballer in the final of a marquee tournament to take their national team towards glory.

Yamal in the charity calendar

The most important of the pictures that surprised the entire social media was the one of Lamine Yamal and Messi together. In 2007, the leading Spanish newspaper 'Sport' had done a charity calendar shoot in collaboration with UNICEF at the Barcelona stadium. A baby was placed in the arms of the then-young star Messi.

The photo of Messi bathing the baby was just a publicity photo at the time. But today, the sports world is biting its fingers looking at that picture. Because the baby that was lying in Messi's arms that day is Lamine Yamal, the biggest hope of Spanish football today. When asked about this rare coincidence, Messi's response was, 'It's insane.'