Not Just Vedic Scholars, Also Cricket Champions: Priests Shine On The Pitch

Bhimavaram: They are well-versed in the Vedas, perform daily pujas, homams, and religious rituals, and guide devotees. But when they step onto the cricket ground, they transform into fearless batters and sharp bowlers. Scoring runs like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and taking wickets with pace and precision like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, these Vedic scholars are proving that tradition and sport can go hand in hand.

Priests, archakas, and Vedic scholars from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are showcasing their sporting talent in the third season of the state-level Cricket League, currently underway at the Gannabattula Sports Ground here. Their spirited performances have not only impressed spectators but have also helped several teams lift trophies.

From Vedas to Victories

R. Venkatasaikumar, captain of the Parvathipuram Manyam team, has an inspiring journey. "I have already played 60 cricket matches. As a captain, I have won four cups," he said. A multi-sport talent, he has also played around 50 zonal-level volleyball matches and won one international-level cup. After completing his BSc, he pursued Pratishtha Kalpa in Vedic studies. "At present, I am serving as a priest in seven villages," he quipped.

Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar

Nauduru Subrahmanya Sharma from Hyderabad completed his Smarta MA in Vedas at Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Tirupati. "I am a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. That is how my interest in cricket began," he said. Having played in 10 tournaments and about 40 matches, he has won four cups and earned recognition as an all-rounder. "My ambition is to gain recognition as an international sportsperson," he said.