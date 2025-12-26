Not Just Vedic Scholars, Also Cricket Champions: Priests Shine On The Pitch
Priests and Vedic scholars from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are showcasing their sporting talent in the third season of the state-level Cricket League.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
Bhimavaram: They are well-versed in the Vedas, perform daily pujas, homams, and religious rituals, and guide devotees. But when they step onto the cricket ground, they transform into fearless batters and sharp bowlers. Scoring runs like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and taking wickets with pace and precision like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, these Vedic scholars are proving that tradition and sport can go hand in hand.
Priests, archakas, and Vedic scholars from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are showcasing their sporting talent in the third season of the state-level Cricket League, currently underway at the Gannabattula Sports Ground here. Their spirited performances have not only impressed spectators but have also helped several teams lift trophies.
From Vedas to Victories
R. Venkatasaikumar, captain of the Parvathipuram Manyam team, has an inspiring journey. "I have already played 60 cricket matches. As a captain, I have won four cups," he said. A multi-sport talent, he has also played around 50 zonal-level volleyball matches and won one international-level cup. After completing his BSc, he pursued Pratishtha Kalpa in Vedic studies. "At present, I am serving as a priest in seven villages," he quipped.
Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
Nauduru Subrahmanya Sharma from Hyderabad completed his Smarta MA in Vedas at Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Tirupati. "I am a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. That is how my interest in cricket began," he said. Having played in 10 tournaments and about 40 matches, he has won four cups and earned recognition as an all-rounder. "My ambition is to gain recognition as an international sportsperson," he said.
Cricket Is My Lifeblood
Mukkarala Siddhartha Sharma, captain of the Hyderabad team, balances devotion and sport with equal passion. "Cricket is my lifeblood,” he said. A Smarta scholar, Siddhartha, travels to the USA and UK to perform Sita Rama Kalyanam and various homams. He has participated in 12 tournaments and won four cups. "During Adhika Masam and other inauspicious periods, priests usually have free time. We use that time to play cricket and aim to gain recognition in the sport," he explained.
Love for Batting
Gangadhara Gautama Kumar Sharma Avadhani from Nagole in Hyderabad has completed the Krishna Yajurveda and is currently pursuing LLB. "I learned cricket during my free time because of my interest," he said. Having played around 40 matches and three tournaments, he has won two cups. "I like batting the most," he quipped.
These scholar-cricketers are redefining stereotypes, proving that dedication to spiritual learning can coexist with excellence in sports. Their journey from sacred scriptures to the cricket pitch stands as a unique and inspiring example for the younger generation.
Read More