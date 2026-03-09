ETV Bharat / sports

'We Were Not At Our Best': Santner Admits India's Powerplay Blitz Rocked New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: Mitchell Santner did not hide from the scale of the defeat against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium here. The New Zealand skipper admitted his side were simply not good enough on the night as the Men in Blue powered to a dominant victory, with the openers' relentless batting display effectively deciding the contest in the opening six overs.

For Santner, the match was defined by the two powerplays — one that got away from New Zealand and one that crushed their chase.

“I think that was the tale of the day,” Santner said after the match. “They were 90-odd without loss in the powerplay and we were three for 40-odd. When that happens, especially chasing a big score, it’s always going to be a challenge.”

India’s blistering start, driven by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, meant New Zealand were chasing the game almost immediately. Santner said the bowlers tried multiple strategies but found no reliable way to slow the onslaught on a surface that offered little assistance.

“It was a pretty good wicket throughout,” he said. “There wasn’t much for the bowlers — the cutters weren’t really holding and there wasn’t much spin. Once they got going, it was pretty tough to stop,” he added.

New Zealand had entered the final knowing that controlling India’s powerplay batting would be crucial. Instead, the hosts surged to around 90 in the first six overs, putting the game beyond immediate reach.

“I think credit to Sanju and Abhishek at the top,” Santner said. “To get around 90 in the powerplay makes it pretty tough from there.”

Searching For Answers In Powerplay

New Zealand’s plans at the start of the innings revolved around keeping the ball out of India’s hitting arc, particularly against the explosive trio of Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. But Santner acknowledged that once the pair settled, no tactic seemed to work.

“The bowlers were trying to do what they can to get out of the hitting arc,” he said.

“We know how good Sanju, Abhishek and Kishan are at hitting all over the wicket. There’s no perfect plan when guys are going like that.”

The bowlers experimented with wide lines, leg-side fields and variations in pace. Yet none could break the partnership early enough to shift momentum. “We tried the wide stuff, we tried two men on the leg side, we tried different options,” Santner said. “But when two guys are going like that, it’s hard to stop.”

He later reflected that perhaps New Zealand could have been more aggressive with their execution. “Maybe we could have been braver with yorkers and bouncers,” he said. “We tried a lot of cutters into the wicket, but when the pitch isn’t offering much they just sit up.”

Tactical Calls Under Scrutiny

One question raised after the match was why Glenn Phillips, who conceded only five runs in a tidy over early in the innings, was not used again immediately. Santner said the decision was influenced by how India’s batters handled the matchups. “I thought Abhishek played that over very smart,” he explained. “He gave the strike to Sanju a bit and managed it well. If Sanju had got out, Glenn probably would have been another option to the two left-handers.”

Without early wickets, however, those tactical moves became harder to justify. “When you’re not taking wickets, it’s always a challenge,” Santner admitted.

Selection decisions also came under discussion. Several teams in the tournament had attempted to attack India with spin, but New Zealand opted not to add another specialist spinner to their XI.

Santner said the choice was influenced by the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch. “The wicket here, with the mixed soil, usually doesn’t spin much,” he said. “There’s normally a little bit of bounce instead. Even with my overs and others tonight there wasn’t much spin at any stage.”

Ultimately, he said, the issue came down less to selection and more to execution. “Whoever is bowling, it’s about hitting good areas for a long period,” Santner said.

“When we did that, we squeezed them for a few overs. But outside that, they kept scoring.”