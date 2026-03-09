'We Were Not At Our Best': Santner Admits India's Powerplay Blitz Rocked New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final
Santner said the match was effectively lost in the powerplays as India’s explosive start and the pressure of chasing a massive total proved too much.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:38 AM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: Mitchell Santner did not hide from the scale of the defeat against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium here. The New Zealand skipper admitted his side were simply not good enough on the night as the Men in Blue powered to a dominant victory, with the openers' relentless batting display effectively deciding the contest in the opening six overs.
For Santner, the match was defined by the two powerplays — one that got away from New Zealand and one that crushed their chase.
“I think that was the tale of the day,” Santner said after the match. “They were 90-odd without loss in the powerplay and we were three for 40-odd. When that happens, especially chasing a big score, it’s always going to be a challenge.”
India’s blistering start, driven by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, meant New Zealand were chasing the game almost immediately. Santner said the bowlers tried multiple strategies but found no reliable way to slow the onslaught on a surface that offered little assistance.
“It was a pretty good wicket throughout,” he said. “There wasn’t much for the bowlers — the cutters weren’t really holding and there wasn’t much spin. Once they got going, it was pretty tough to stop,” he added.
New Zealand had entered the final knowing that controlling India’s powerplay batting would be crucial. Instead, the hosts surged to around 90 in the first six overs, putting the game beyond immediate reach.
“I think credit to Sanju and Abhishek at the top,” Santner said. “To get around 90 in the powerplay makes it pretty tough from there.”
Searching For Answers In Powerplay
New Zealand’s plans at the start of the innings revolved around keeping the ball out of India’s hitting arc, particularly against the explosive trio of Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. But Santner acknowledged that once the pair settled, no tactic seemed to work.
“The bowlers were trying to do what they can to get out of the hitting arc,” he said.
“We know how good Sanju, Abhishek and Kishan are at hitting all over the wicket. There’s no perfect plan when guys are going like that.”
The bowlers experimented with wide lines, leg-side fields and variations in pace. Yet none could break the partnership early enough to shift momentum. “We tried the wide stuff, we tried two men on the leg side, we tried different options,” Santner said. “But when two guys are going like that, it’s hard to stop.”
He later reflected that perhaps New Zealand could have been more aggressive with their execution. “Maybe we could have been braver with yorkers and bouncers,” he said. “We tried a lot of cutters into the wicket, but when the pitch isn’t offering much they just sit up.”
Tactical Calls Under Scrutiny
One question raised after the match was why Glenn Phillips, who conceded only five runs in a tidy over early in the innings, was not used again immediately. Santner said the decision was influenced by how India’s batters handled the matchups. “I thought Abhishek played that over very smart,” he explained. “He gave the strike to Sanju a bit and managed it well. If Sanju had got out, Glenn probably would have been another option to the two left-handers.”
Without early wickets, however, those tactical moves became harder to justify. “When you’re not taking wickets, it’s always a challenge,” Santner admitted.
Selection decisions also came under discussion. Several teams in the tournament had attempted to attack India with spin, but New Zealand opted not to add another specialist spinner to their XI.
Santner said the choice was influenced by the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch. “The wicket here, with the mixed soil, usually doesn’t spin much,” he said. “There’s normally a little bit of bounce instead. Even with my overs and others tonight there wasn’t much spin at any stage.”
Ultimately, he said, the issue came down less to selection and more to execution. “Whoever is bowling, it’s about hitting good areas for a long period,” Santner said.
“When we did that, we squeezed them for a few overs. But outside that, they kept scoring.”
India’s Class Shines Through
Despite the disappointment, Santner was generous in his assessment of the opposition, calling India “a very good team” that understands how to dominate flat surfaces.
“They play on a lot of flat wickets against quality sides,” he said. “And they showed again today that once they’re going, it’s pretty tough to stop,” he added. Even when New Zealand managed to slow the scoring briefly in the middle overs — a phase that produced several wickets — India’s depth allowed them to surge again.
“There was a little phase in the middle where we slowed them down,” Santner said. “But the damage was already done, and then the guys at the end came in and hit.”
On a surface where a total around 200 might have been chaseable, India pushed far beyond that comfort zone. “I think 230 would have been manageable on a very good wicket,” Santner said. “But when it gets to 250, you need a lot to go your way,” he added.
Samson’s Transformation
Santner also pointed to the composure of Samson, whose innings in the final was a stark contrast to his struggles earlier in the bilateral series against New Zealand. “In those earlier games he looked like he was trying to hit from ball one,” Santner said.
“Tonight he gave himself a chance and faced a few balls.” Once set, the Indian openers took full advantage.
“On these wickets, when you’re in, you can really cash in,” he said. “And both Sanju and Abhishek did exactly that.”
Familiar Heartbreak
For New Zealand, the defeat added another chapter to a long list of near-misses in major ICC tournaments. Santner acknowledged the frustration but said reaching the Final itself was a significant achievement. “It’s not ideal losing semis and finals,” he admitted. “But when you get to this stage, you’re coming up against teams playing very good cricket.”
New Zealand had entered the Final aware that they were not favourites against a team playing at home in front of more than 1,00,000 spectators. “We knew we were probably the underdogs,” Santner said. “And India showed their class again tonight.”
Playing Final In India
Santner also spoke about the unique challenge of playing a World Cup final in India, where the noise and energy of the crowd can make communication on the field difficult. “Trying to get hold of your fielders when you can’t hear anyone is pretty challenging,” he said with a smile.
Yet he also described the experience as one of the most special in cricket. “That’s what we play the game for — to play in front of people who love cricket,” Santner said. He added that the pressure of a home final was not just on the visiting team.
“There’s a lot of pressure on India as well to perform in front of so many people,” he said. “And they did that outstandingly well today.”
Looking Ahead
Even in defeat, Santner urged his team to take pride in their journey through the tournament. “To make it to a Final is a pretty good effort,” he said. “The boys should be very proud of what they did throughout this competition.”
New Zealand will not have to wait long for another chance at global silverware, with major ICC events coming in different conditions over the next few years. “There’s a one-day World Cup in South Africa and the next T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand,” Santner said. “Those conditions will be quite different to what we see here.”
But on Sunday night in Ahmedabad, the focus was simply on acknowledging India’s superiority. “If you’re not at your best against a very good team like India in a final, you are going to be exposed. And that’s what happened tonight,” Santner said.
