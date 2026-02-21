ETV Bharat / sports

Winter Olympics 2026: Norway Sets Record With 17th Gold Medal In Milano Cortina

"It's quite a good ending to my first Olympics, and it is also my first time shooting 20 out of 20. What a day to do it on. It's real, and I can't find the words, but it's just amazing, of course,” Dale-Skjevdal said after winning the gold medal.

Johannes Dale-Skjevdal was the sole athlete to hit all 20 targets without taking any penalties. He posted a time of 39:17.1, which was 10 seconds better than his teammate Sturla Holm Laegreid, who finished second.

Hyderabad: The Norwegian Winter Olympics team scripted a historic moment in the ongoing Winter Olympics in Italy by winning 17 gold medals in the competition so far. The team won a gold medal in biathlon on Friday and continued their dominance in the winter sports.

Dale-Skjevdal's win took Norway’s tally of gold medals to 17, setting a record for most golds in a single Winter Olympics. Notably, they broke their own record of 16 gold medals in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Norway’s dominance in the Winter Olympics

Norway has been dominating the Winter Games since 2018, when it first exerted its dominance. In 2018, they won a total of 39 medals and were tied in the first place with 14 gold medals. They also won the most gold medals in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. However, Russia topped the standings with the highest number of overall medals.

Norway’s cross-country skier Johannes Hosflot Klaebo has mostly contributed to their historic feat. He has won gold in all five events in which he competed, taking his overall gold medal tally in the Winter Olympics to 10. He now has the most gold medals by an individual athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics. Also, he is only the second Olympian to win gold medals in double-digits after swimming legend Michael Phelps.

Winter Olympics 2026 Standings

While Norway is at the top of the medal tally with a total of 37 medals, including 17 gold medals, 10 silver and bronze medals each. The USA are at the second place with a total of 29 medals (10 gold, 12 silver, 7 bronze) while Italy have occupied the third spot in the standings with a count of 27 medals (9 gold, 5 silver and 13 bronze).