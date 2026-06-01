ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2026, Round 6: Tough Day for Indian Stars as Norway Chess Title Race Intensifies

Oslo (Norway): Round six of Norway Chess produced another dramatic day of chess in Oslo, with all three games in the tournament ending decisively.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen scored an important victory against tournament leader Alireza Firouzja. Playing with the white pieces, Carlsen gradually increased the pressure in a tense strategic battle before converting his advantage in the later stages. The win brings the Norwegian star closer to the leaders and hands Firouzja his first classical defeat of the tournament.

Wesley So claimed a crucial victory over Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu in a long encounter. So handled the complications confidently and converted his chances in the endgame to secure the full three points. The victory moves the American grandmaster into the top of the standings.

The third decisive result came when Vincent Keymer defeated reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju. Keymer maintained the initiative for much of the game and capitalized on his opportunities to score a valuable victory against the World Champion.