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Norway Chess 2026: World Champion D Gukesh Falls To Last After Defeat Against Carlsen; Divya’s Unbeaten Streak Broke

Magnus Carlsen outplayed D Gukesh with black in the Round 4 clash, while Divya Deshmukh’s unbeaten streak was broken.

norway chess 2026 round 4 results
Magnus Carlsen beat D Gukesh (Michal Walusza / Norway Chess)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Oslo (Norway): World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen bounced back to form after suffering a defeat in Round 3 with a victory over World Champion D Gukesh. The result means that D Gukesh has now been pushed to the bottom of the standings in the tournament. R Praggnanandhaa strengthened his second position in the standings with a victory over Vincent Keymer in the Armageddon tie-break.

Carlsen came over a sluggish start to the tournament with a victory over Gukesh, while the world champion's struggles continue ahead of the World Championship clash against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov.

Seven-time Norway Chess champion Carlsen climbed to fourth position from last with a tally of 4.5 points.

“I wouldn’t say I was super-motivated today. I kind of had enough after playing really poorly for three days in a row with very little time. Today, I didn’t have a lot of expectations, but I was happy with the way things went in the opening,” Carlsen said after the victory as quoted by PTI.

Carlsen further opined that Gukesh played himself into trouble.

“He sometimes plays a little too ambitiously, and I think he did that today as well. He wanted to prove a serious advantage, and I’m not sure there was one. Eventually, he played himself into some trouble, and I gradually took over,” Carlsen added.

Praggnanandhaa retains second position

Tournament leader Alireza Firouzja sits at the top spot despite suffering his first defeat of the tournament against Wesley So with a tally of 8.5 points.

Praggnanandhaa is at the second position with six points. He played a draw against Vincent Keymer in classical chess before winning the Armageddon tie-break in just 17 moves.

American Wesley is at third with 5.5 points, while Gukesh remains last after four rounds with a tally of 3.5 points.

Divya Deshmukh’s unbeaten streak broken

In the women’s section, Divya Deshmukh suffered her first Armageddon defeat after three tie-break wins in a row. She suffered a defeat against defending champion Anna Muzychuk. Koneru Humpy’s struggles also continued as he faced Armageddon defeat against Zhu Jiner.

TAGGED:

MAGNUS VS GUKESH
GUKESH VS MAGNUS NORWAY CHESS 2026
MAGNUS VS GUKESH NORWAY CHESS
NORWAY CHESS DIVYA DESHMUKH
NORWAY CHESS 2026

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