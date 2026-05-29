ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2026: World Champion D Gukesh Falls To Last After Defeat Against Carlsen; Divya’s Unbeaten Streak Broke

Oslo (Norway): World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen bounced back to form after suffering a defeat in Round 3 with a victory over World Champion D Gukesh. The result means that D Gukesh has now been pushed to the bottom of the standings in the tournament. R Praggnanandhaa strengthened his second position in the standings with a victory over Vincent Keymer in the Armageddon tie-break.

Carlsen came over a sluggish start to the tournament with a victory over Gukesh, while the world champion's struggles continue ahead of the World Championship clash against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov.

Seven-time Norway Chess champion Carlsen climbed to fourth position from last with a tally of 4.5 points.

“I wouldn’t say I was super-motivated today. I kind of had enough after playing really poorly for three days in a row with very little time. Today, I didn’t have a lot of expectations, but I was happy with the way things went in the opening,” Carlsen said after the victory as quoted by PTI.

Carlsen further opined that Gukesh played himself into trouble.