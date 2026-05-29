Norway Chess 2026: World Champion D Gukesh Falls To Last After Defeat Against Carlsen; Divya’s Unbeaten Streak Broke
Magnus Carlsen outplayed D Gukesh with black in the Round 4 clash, while Divya Deshmukh’s unbeaten streak was broken.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Oslo (Norway): World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen bounced back to form after suffering a defeat in Round 3 with a victory over World Champion D Gukesh. The result means that D Gukesh has now been pushed to the bottom of the standings in the tournament. R Praggnanandhaa strengthened his second position in the standings with a victory over Vincent Keymer in the Armageddon tie-break.
Carlsen came over a sluggish start to the tournament with a victory over Gukesh, while the world champion's struggles continue ahead of the World Championship clash against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov.
Seven-time Norway Chess champion Carlsen climbed to fourth position from last with a tally of 4.5 points.
THE STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4 📊— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 28, 2026
In Norway Chess Women:
🇰🇿 Bibisara Assaubayeva extends her lead to 1.5 points after defeating Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun
Norway Chess:
🇫🇷 Alireza Firouzja remains on top of the field with a 2.5-point lead despite his first Armageddon loss… pic.twitter.com/p4zyZssJNC
“I wouldn’t say I was super-motivated today. I kind of had enough after playing really poorly for three days in a row with very little time. Today, I didn’t have a lot of expectations, but I was happy with the way things went in the opening,” Carlsen said after the victory as quoted by PTI.
Carlsen further opined that Gukesh played himself into trouble.
“He sometimes plays a little too ambitiously, and I think he did that today as well. He wanted to prove a serious advantage, and I’m not sure there was one. Eventually, he played himself into some trouble, and I gradually took over,” Carlsen added.
Magnus beats Gukesh 🔥🔥#NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/1WJ7xpLqni— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 28, 2026
Praggnanandhaa retains second position
Tournament leader Alireza Firouzja sits at the top spot despite suffering his first defeat of the tournament against Wesley So with a tally of 8.5 points.
Praggnanandhaa is at the second position with six points. He played a draw against Vincent Keymer in classical chess before winning the Armageddon tie-break in just 17 moves.
American Wesley is at third with 5.5 points, while Gukesh remains last after four rounds with a tally of 3.5 points.
Divya Deshmukh’s unbeaten streak broken
In the women’s section, Divya Deshmukh suffered her first Armageddon defeat after three tie-break wins in a row. She suffered a defeat against defending champion Anna Muzychuk. Koneru Humpy’s struggles also continued as he faced Armageddon defeat against Zhu Jiner.