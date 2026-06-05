ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2026: Praggnanandhaa Defeats Gukesh; Title Race Goes To Final Round

Olso (Norway): Round 9 of Norway Chess 2026 delivered a dramatic penultimate day in Oslo, with the Norway Chess title race still wide open heading into Friday’s final round.

Wesley So’s classical game against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after a balanced encounter. So then won the Armageddon game, securing the extra points and preserving his lead before the final round.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu scored the key classical victory of the day, defeating World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju with the black pieces. In a complicated battle, Praggnanandhaa took control after Gukesh came under pressure in the middlegame and converted with confidence. The full 3 points move Praggnanandhaa to 15 points, just half a point behind tournament leader Wesley So.

Alireza Firouzja also remains firmly in contention. After surviving a difficult classical game against Vincent Keymer, Firouzja prevailed in Armageddon to collect the additional points. Keymer pressed for long stretches of the classical game, but Firouzja defended resourcefully and kept his title chances alive.

After Round 9, Wesley So leads Norway Chess with 15.5 points. Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu follows with 15 points, while Alireza Firouzja is close behind with 14.5 points.