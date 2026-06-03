ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2026: Praggnanandhaa Beats Carlsen Again; Gukesh’s Title Hopes End

Oslo: Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa delivered another stunning blow to hometown hero and world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, defeating the Norwegian in classical chess for the second time at Norway Chess 2026 on Tuesday to dramatically strengthen his bid to become the first Indian champion of the prestigious tournament.

In a remarkable achievement in the elite double round-robin event, Praggnanandhaa became the only player to beat Carlsen twice in classical games this year, underlining his growing stature among the world's elite.

The victory lifted the 20-year-old to 12 points and third place, while simultaneously dealing what could prove to be a fatal blow to Carlsen's hopes of securing an eighth Norway Chess title.

With just two rounds remaining, the defending champion's title defence now hangs by a thread.

Carlsen has endured an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign, suffering four classical defeats, including two at the hands of the Indian prodigy, who has emerged as one of the biggest challengers to the Norwegian's long-standing dominance.