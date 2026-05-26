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Norway Chess 2026: Divya Deshmukh Stuns World Champion On Torunament Debut, Magnus Carlsen Suffers Shock Defeat

Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh scripted an upset in the Norway Chess 2026, beating the reigning world champion.

norway chess 2026 divya deshmukh
File Photo: Divya Deshmukh (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India’s Divya Deshmukh made a memorable debut at the Norway Chess on Monday, causing an upset in the tournament. She defeated the women's world chess champion Ju Wenjun. With her victory, the 20-year-old from Nagpur became the first player to enter the confessional booth, which is one of the most interesting features in the tournament.

Players can go to the soundproof room adjacent to the playing hall to share candid thoughts directly on a live camera.

The game experienced a Réti/Catalan structure. Playing the clash with the black pieces, Divya matched the world champion’s every move with confident central play on the board and also used the rook to great effect. Ju came up with some aggressive attacks on the kingside, but DIvya was strong in her defence. By coordinating her pieces, she exposed the white kings but solid defence from Ju resulted in a 52-move draw in their classical encounter.

An Armageddon tiebreak was then played to get a winner. In this format, white has more time (10 minutes), while black has less time (7 minutes). White must win the game, while black must draw the game. Divya handled the pressure in the tie-break and emerged triumphant.

Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa win in Armageddon

India had a decent day in the Open category as well, with both D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa winning tier respective matches in the Armageddon.

After playing a 50-move draw, Gukesh beat Vincent Keymer in the Armageddon tie-break. Praggnanandhaa played a draw in the classical game against American Grandmaster Wesley So and emerged victorious in the Armageddon tiebreak to clinch 1.5 points.

Carlsen suffers a shock defeat against Alireza Firouzja

In the biggest upset of the day, Alireza Firouzja, who was playing with an injured leg recorded his first-ever classical victory against the five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Carlsen admitted after the toss that his opponent put me under pressure.

"He gave me a lot of tests, and in the end I failed... He doesn’t necessarily always find the best move, but he put me under a ton of pressure, and that’s kind of what you want to do,” he said.

TAGGED:

DIVYA DESHMUKH BEAT WORLD CHAMPION
MAGNUS CARLSEN VS ALIREZA FIROUZJA
NORWAY CHESS RESULTS
NORWAY CHESS LICHESS
NORWAY CHESS 2026

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