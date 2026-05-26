Norway Chess 2026: Divya Deshmukh Stuns World Champion On Torunament Debut, Magnus Carlsen Suffers Shock Defeat
Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh scripted an upset in the Norway Chess 2026, beating the reigning world champion.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s Divya Deshmukh made a memorable debut at the Norway Chess on Monday, causing an upset in the tournament. She defeated the women's world chess champion Ju Wenjun. With her victory, the 20-year-old from Nagpur became the first player to enter the confessional booth, which is one of the most interesting features in the tournament.
Players can go to the soundproof room adjacent to the playing hall to share candid thoughts directly on a live camera.
Norway Chess Round 1 = absolute rollercoaster 🎢— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 25, 2026
The only two classical wins in Round 1:
🇰🇿 Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Norway Chess Women.
🇫🇷 Alireza Firouzja leads Norway Chess.
📷 Norway Chess / Tor Nilssen & Kjetil V. Tveito#NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/MTdsVSAQtD
The game experienced a Réti/Catalan structure. Playing the clash with the black pieces, Divya matched the world champion’s every move with confident central play on the board and also used the rook to great effect. Ju came up with some aggressive attacks on the kingside, but DIvya was strong in her defence. By coordinating her pieces, she exposed the white kings but solid defence from Ju resulted in a 52-move draw in their classical encounter.
DIVYA DESHMUKH BEATS WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPION JU WENJUN 💥— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 25, 2026
After a draw in the classical game, Divya won the Armageddon with the black pieces and now has 1.5 points after Round 1! #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/IRUZdbO4Ne
An Armageddon tiebreak was then played to get a winner. In this format, white has more time (10 minutes), while black has less time (7 minutes). White must win the game, while black must draw the game. Divya handled the pressure in the tie-break and emerged triumphant.
Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa win in Armageddon
India had a decent day in the Open category as well, with both D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa winning tier respective matches in the Armageddon.
🇮🇳 The World Champion, Gukesh D, beats Vincent Keymer in Armageddon, after a very dramatic classical game 🔥🔥 #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/yuJQLh8SES— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 25, 2026
After playing a 50-move draw, Gukesh beat Vincent Keymer in the Armageddon tie-break. Praggnanandhaa played a draw in the classical game against American Grandmaster Wesley So and emerged victorious in the Armageddon tiebreak to clinch 1.5 points.
Carlsen suffers a shock defeat against Alireza Firouzja
In the biggest upset of the day, Alireza Firouzja, who was playing with an injured leg recorded his first-ever classical victory against the five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen.
ALIREZA FIROUZJA BEATS MAGNUS CARLSEN 🔥🔥— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 25, 2026
The reigning champion and world #1 Magnus Carlsen goes down in the classical game against Alireza Firouzja 🤯💥 #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/11A30nQ3sf
Carlsen admitted after the toss that his opponent put me under pressure.
"He gave me a lot of tests, and in the end I failed... He doesn’t necessarily always find the best move, but he put me under a ton of pressure, and that’s kind of what you want to do,” he said.