ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2026: Divya Deshmukh Stuns World Champion On Torunament Debut, Magnus Carlsen Suffers Shock Defeat

Hyderabad: India’s Divya Deshmukh made a memorable debut at the Norway Chess on Monday, causing an upset in the tournament. She defeated the women's world chess champion Ju Wenjun. With her victory, the 20-year-old from Nagpur became the first player to enter the confessional booth, which is one of the most interesting features in the tournament.

Players can go to the soundproof room adjacent to the playing hall to share candid thoughts directly on a live camera.

The game experienced a Réti/Catalan structure. Playing the clash with the black pieces, Divya matched the world champion’s every move with confident central play on the board and also used the rook to great effect. Ju came up with some aggressive attacks on the kingside, but DIvya was strong in her defence. By coordinating her pieces, she exposed the white kings but solid defence from Ju resulted in a 52-move draw in their classical encounter.

An Armageddon tiebreak was then played to get a winner. In this format, white has more time (10 minutes), while black has less time (7 minutes). White must win the game, while black must draw the game. Divya handled the pressure in the tie-break and emerged triumphant.