Norway Chess 2026: Divya Deshmukh Beats India No.1 Koneru Humpy, Gukesh And Praggnanandhaa Suffer Defeat
Divya Deshmukh continued her impressive run in the Norway Chess 2026, scripting her second win of the tournament.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Divya Deshmukh is one of the emerging chess players in India, and she has been impressive in recent times in international events while representing the country. She continued her impressive run in her first appearance at Norway Chess, winning her first two matches. After beating the reigning world champion Ju Wenjun, Divya scripted another impressive win over compatriot Koneru Humpy on Tuesday.
Humpy was making her return to the chessboard at the elite tournament after skipping the Women's Candidates due to uncertainty in the Middle East amid conflicts. However, she lost her opening game of the competition against the current leader Bibisara Assaubayeva in the classical format. Against Divya, she managed to play a draw in the classical format, opening her points tally, but suffered a loss in the Armageddon decider.
DIVYA DESHMUKH BEATS WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPION JU WENJUN 🇨🇳💥— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) May 26, 2026
India's Divya started the Norway Chess with draw and then won in the Armageddon with the black pieces
WOOOAH, GOOD START DIVYA! 🇮🇳❤️pic.twitter.com/18QGRNLtL4
Divya, playing with white pieces, launched an attack on the king of her opponent with g4–h4, forcing Humpy into passive defence to protect her side of the board. Both players opted for opposite-side castling, and the game became highly tactical, but Divya kept on pursuing an attack through active rook and knight play.
Opting for Nxg6! On her 30th move, Divya exposed Black’s piece coordination issues. However, Divya came up with Rxf7+ and both players agreed on a draw.
In the Armageddon tie-break, Divya emerged triumphant thanks to superior knight activity and queenside expansion. Now, she has two wins from two matches so far in the tournament.
Back-to-back Armageddon wins for Divya 🔥🔥— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 26, 2026
Yesterday she took down Women's World Champion Ju Wenjun, and today Indian Women’s #1 Humpy Koneru! #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/s40GB5xKhq
Disappointing day for Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa
It was a disappointing day for the Indian players in the Open section. Praggnanandhaa was defeated by the French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja. Displaying excellent tactical play, Firouzja kept Praggnanandhaa under pressure throughout the entire match. Thanks to a superior pawn structure and active rooks, Firouzja gained the upper hand in the Queen's Gambit Declined opening. \
Subsequently, Praggnanandhaa conceded defeat. With this victory, Firouzja surged to the top spot in the Open section with a perfect score of six points out of six. Gukesh drew his classical game against American Grandmaster Wesley So but was defeated in the Armageddon tie-breaker. By executing precise moves, Wesley So weakened Gukesh's kingside defences and launched a decisive attack.