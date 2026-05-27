ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2026: Divya Deshmukh Beats India No.1 Koneru Humpy, Gukesh And Praggnanandhaa Suffer Defeat

Hyderabad: Divya Deshmukh is one of the emerging chess players in India, and she has been impressive in recent times in international events while representing the country. She continued her impressive run in her first appearance at Norway Chess, winning her first two matches. After beating the reigning world champion Ju Wenjun, Divya scripted another impressive win over compatriot Koneru Humpy on Tuesday.

Humpy was making her return to the chessboard at the elite tournament after skipping the Women's Candidates due to uncertainty in the Middle East amid conflicts. However, she lost her opening game of the competition against the current leader Bibisara Assaubayeva in the classical format. Against Divya, she managed to play a draw in the classical format, opening her points tally, but suffered a loss in the Armageddon decider.

Divya, playing with white pieces, launched an attack on the king of her opponent with g4–h4, forcing Humpy into passive defence to protect her side of the board. Both players opted for opposite-side castling, and the game became highly tactical, but Divya kept on pursuing an attack through active rook and knight play.