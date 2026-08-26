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Duleep Trophy 2026: North Zone Secure Their Berth In Semis With 52-Run Victory Over West Zone

Representational Image ( IANS )

Hyderabad: North Zone defeated a strong West Zone team by 52 runs in the second quarterfinal of the Duleep Cup series to advance to the semifinals. The Duleep Cup (2026–27), a prestigious series of Indian domestic cricket, has been underway in Bengaluru since August 23. The second quarter-final match saw a clash between the North Zone and West Zone teams. North Zone opted to bat first after winning the toss. After choosing to bat first, North Zone struggled and lost wickets at regular intervals. All-rounder Anshul Kamboj was the highest scorer in the innings, amassing 60 runs laced with five sixes and five fours while batting in the lower order. Ayush Badoni scored 61 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes. The other players were not able to contribute much, and they were all out on 251. Dhanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande picked four wickets each for West Zone.