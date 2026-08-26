Duleep Trophy 2026: North Zone Secure Their Berth In Semis With 52-Run Victory Over West Zone
North Zone spinner Abid Mushtaq won the Man of the Match award for taking nine wickets across both innings.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: North Zone defeated a strong West Zone team by 52 runs in the second quarterfinal of the Duleep Cup series to advance to the semifinals.
The Duleep Cup (2026–27), a prestigious series of Indian domestic cricket, has been underway in Bengaluru since August 23. The second quarter-final match saw a clash between the North Zone and West Zone teams. North Zone opted to bat first after winning the toss.
On target 🎯— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 25, 2026
North Zone captain Kanhaiya Wadhawan pulls off a superb direct-hit run-out to break the Musheer Khan-Ruturaj Gaikwad partnership 👌
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/cATggoXuky#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/Ojw236WfEe
After choosing to bat first, North Zone struggled and lost wickets at regular intervals. All-rounder Anshul Kamboj was the highest scorer in the innings, amassing 60 runs laced with five sixes and five fours while batting in the lower order. Ayush Badoni scored 61 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes. The other players were not able to contribute much, and they were all out on 251. Dhanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande picked four wickets each for West Zone.
Abid Mushtaq takes 2 wickets in an over to end Day 3🙌— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 25, 2026
West Zone need 67 runs. North Zone need 3 wickets.
A thrilling final day awaits us! 🔥
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/cATggoXuky#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/UUyzTLa4uL
West Zone batters also struggled to pile runs and were all out on 187. Shams Mulani was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 52 runs. Abid Mushtaq shone with the ball for the North Zone, taking five wickets in the first innings. Thus, North Zone gained a lead of 64 runs in the first innings.
In the second innings, Badoni once again chipped in with a crucial contribution for the North Zone. He scored 50 runs while Nishant Sindhu (44) and Abdul Samad (30) made small contributions. The team was all out on 222 runs, and they gave a target of 287 runs to the opposition thanks to the 64-run lead they gained in the first innings. Shams Mulani and Dhanush Kotian picked four wickets each for the West Zone side.
Victory for North Zone 🙌— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 26, 2026
They bowl West Zone out for 234 to win by 52 runs and enter the semis 👌
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/cATggoXuky#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/EgdEtRJxnK
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Musheer Khan played a key role in the chase for West Zone. They formed a 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Ruturaj amassed 66 runs from just 70 deliveries, and Musheer Khan amassed 96 runs from 126 deliveries. However, the partnership from the duo wasn’t good enough to take the team over the finish line. The team was all out on 234 and suffered a defeat.
Abid Mushtaq shone with the ball once again, taking four wickets. Nishant Sindhu scalped two wickets while Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj picked one wicket each.