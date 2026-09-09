Nominees For Ballon d'Or 2026 Announced; Lionel Messi Breaks Ronaldo’s Record
30 players have been nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and the lineup includes Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, and Lionel Messi.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: The nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2026 have been announced, including 30 players such as Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, and defending champion Ousmane Dembele. Lionel Messi is one of the nominees yet again, and he has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record this time.
Messi’s two-decade-long presence in Ballon d’Or
Messi has become the first player ever to span 20 years between his first and last nomination. The Argentine star has broken Ronaldo’s record at the age of 39. Messi’s inclusion, announced by France Football on Tuesday, means that his span on the nominees list ranges from 2006 to 2026.
OUR 2026 MEN'S BALLON D'OR NOMINEES! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/GQFsH5u5lO— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 8, 2026
Strong PSG presence
The 30-man shortlist includes 10 names from the French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid have four representatives, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich also have several players on the list.
Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Willian Pacho are the representatives from PSG in the list.
Messi is included; Ronaldo is excluded from the list
Harry Kane enters the race with a remarkable campaign, scoring 73 goals for he club and country. Mbappe is another leading contender, while Lamine Yamal remains an emerging star in world football. Dembele will be aiming to retain his award from 2025.
Nominated for the 2026 Men's Young Talent of the Year ⬇️— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 8, 2026
🇧🇦 Kerim Alajbegović
🇲🇦 Ayyoub Bouaddi
🇪🇸 Pau Cubarsí
🇨🇮 Yan Diomandé
🇩🇪 Lennart Karl
🇫🇷 Éli Junior Kroupi
🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal
🇨🇭 Johan Manzambi
🇩🇿 Ibrahim Maza
🇫🇷 Warren Zaïre-Emery #ballondor pic.twitter.com/pQCe6SwtRZ
Lionel Messi is included in the shortlist once again but Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has found no place in the list.
Yamal aiming to win Copa Trophy
Yamal has his eyes on the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best Under-21 player in world football. Yamal has won the award in the last two editions and will aim to win it three times in a row.
Pau Cubarsi and Warren Zaire-Emery are also emerging talents across Europe and strong contenders for the title.
New winner for Yashin Trophy
The Yashin Trophy, given to the best goalkeeper of the year will get a new winner this time as 2025 champion Gianluigi Donnarumma has failed to make it into the list. Thibaut Courtois, Joan Garcia and David Raya are some other high-profile names in the list.
Nominated for the 2026 Men's Goalkeeper of the Year ⬇️— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 8, 2026
🇲🇦 Yassine Bounou
🇧🇪 Thibaut Courtois
🇪🇸 Joan García
🇨🇭 Gregor Kobel
🇦🇷 Emiliano Martínez
🇸🇳 Édouard Mendy
🇪🇸 David Raya
🇷🇺 Matvey Safonov
🇪🇸 Unai Simón
🇨🇻 Vozinha#ballondor pic.twitter.com/kwUl3QKX3f
Coach of the Year Nominees
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany and Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique are among the nominees. Aston Villa's Unai Emery and Spain national team boss Luis de la Fuente complete the list of nominees for the award.
Nominated for the 2026 Men's Coach of the Year ⬇️— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 8, 2026
Mikel Arteta - Arsenal
Luis de la Fuente - Spain national team
Unai Emery - Aston Villa
Vincent Kompany - Bayern Munich
Luis Enrique - Paris-SG pic.twitter.com/R6QOpW9j9l
MEN'S BALLON D'OR NOMINEES
- Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid
- Pau Cubarsi, Barcelona
- Marc Cucurella, Chelsea/Real Madrid
- Ousmane Dembele, Paris Saint-Germain
- Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich
- Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United
- Gabriel, Arsenal
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City
- Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain
- Harry Kane, Bayern Munich
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris Saint-Germain
- Lamine Yamal, Barcelona
- Sadio Mane, Al Nassr
- Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain
- Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan
- Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid
- Nuno Mendes, Paris Saint-Germain
- Lionel Messi, Inter Miami
- Joao Neves, Paris Saint-Germain
- Michael Olise, Bayern Munich
- Willian Pacho, Paris Saint-Germain
- Julian Quinones, Al Qadsiah
- Declan Rice, Arsenal
- Rodri, Manchester City/Barcelona
- Fabian Ruiz, Paris Saint-Germain
- William Saliba, Arsenal
- Ferran Torres, Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain
- Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich
- Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid
- Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain