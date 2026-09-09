ETV Bharat / sports

Nominees For Ballon d'Or 2026 Announced; Lionel Messi Breaks Ronaldo’s Record

Hyderabad: The nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2026 have been announced, including 30 players such as Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, and defending champion Ousmane Dembele. Lionel Messi is one of the nominees yet again, and he has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record this time.

Messi’s two-decade-long presence in Ballon d’Or

Messi has become the first player ever to span 20 years between his first and last nomination. The Argentine star has broken Ronaldo’s record at the age of 39. Messi’s inclusion, announced by France Football on Tuesday, means that his span on the nominees list ranges from 2006 to 2026.

Strong PSG presence

The 30-man shortlist includes 10 names from the French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid have four representatives, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich also have several players on the list.

Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Willian Pacho are the representatives from PSG in the list.

Messi is included; Ronaldo is excluded from the list

Harry Kane enters the race with a remarkable campaign, scoring 73 goals for he club and country. Mbappe is another leading contender, while Lamine Yamal remains an emerging star in world football. Dembele will be aiming to retain his award from 2025.