ETV Bharat / sports

‘No Shortcuts To Success’, Says Yashvir Singh After Bagging Javelin Bronze At CWG 2026

He said, "My father was my first coach. He taught me the nuances of the sport and always emphasised the importance of discipline, hard work and patience. Without his guidance, I probably wouldn't have reached this position today."

He shared that his sporting career began at home under his father, Rai Singh, a former athlete who currently trains athletes for the Railways. Watching his father practice and train athletes from a young age, he developed an interest in javelin throw.

After winning the bronze, Yashvir told ETV Bharat that this medal is not just a personal achievement but the result of years of hard work, family sacrifices and constant struggle. He said that when the tricolour flies high, and one gets the opportunity to win a medal for the country, all those years of hard work feel worthwhile.

Jaipur: The ninth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 saw India bagging both silver and bronze medals in the javelin throw. While Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold, promising Rajasthan athlete Yashvir Singh won the bronze.

Yashvir said that his father never showed him the easy path and always encouraged him to work hard. That's why his dream of winning a medal for the country on the international stage has come true.

He explained that he began throwing the javelin in Rajasthan and practised regularly at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In his early days, practising for hours daily was a part of his daily routine. From state-level competitions to the national level, he consistently represented Rajasthan, winning medals in numerous junior and senior competitions.

He added that after his strong performance at the state level, he was granted the opportunity to train at various high-performance centres across the country, where modern technology, international-level facilities and the guidance of experienced coaches shaped his performance. This preparation led him to the podium at the Commonwealth Games.

Recalling his struggles, Yashvir shared that he initially lacked access to a professional javelin. Due to the high cost, he practised with a makeshift bamboo javelin for a long time. He said that initially, resources were scarce. He even sustained injuries while practising with the bamboo javelin but never lost courage.

He said, "I always believed that hard work would pay off." Emphasising that there are no shortcuts to success in sports, he underlined the importance of consistent practice, discipline, fitness and mental strength.

He explained that an athlete's life isn't limited to just performing on the field. Behind the performance lies years of rigorous practice, overcoming injuries, mental pressure and the constant challenge of improving oneself. “There were times when the goal seemed far away, but the faith of my family and coach never let me down,” he said, adding that every failure taught him something new, and every competition made him stronger. This experience was reflected in his performance at the Commonwealth Games.