No Link Between Free Tickets For MLAs And Shifting Of IPL Final: DK Shivakumar
The final was originally expected to be held in Bengaluru. He said the shift was due to the Ahmedabad stadium's capacity to accommodate more spectators.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified on Wednesday that there is no connection between the reported demand for free tickets for legislators and the decision to shift the Indian Premier League (IPL) final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.
Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said the final match may have moved to Ahmedabad due to the stadium's larger seating capacity there. "Ahmedabad has a bigger stadium and can accommodate more spectators. The decision to shift the IPL final could have been taken for that reason. It has nothing to do with the distribution of free tickets to MLAs," he said.
The final match was originally expected to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but has now been scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When asked if the relocation was linked to demands for complimentary tickets by legislators, Shivakumar said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should clarify its position.
"In other venues, around 50% of tickets are reserved. Let the BCCI state if the decision was made due to ticket-related issues. I will respond accordingly," he added.
On a separate political issue, Shivakumar declined to comment on the possibility of revoking the suspension of Muslim leaders in Davanagere. He said the decision was taken by the party leadership based on internal assessments.
"I will not speak on that matter. The party has taken the decision. The Chief Minister has his own information, and party office bearers have guided the process. Responsibilities were given, but they were not handled properly. That is why action was taken. Jabbar submitted his resignation voluntarily, and we have accepted it," he said.
Responding to questions on a possible visit to Delhi by the Chief Minister and himself, Shivakumar said they would travel only if called by the party high command. "We will go when they call us. It is not appropriate to go without being invited," he said.
On national political developments, he said the decision of Congress's support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu was aimed at keeping the BJP out of power and strengthening secular forces. "Despite pressure from AIADMK and BJP, TVK did not ally. To uphold secular values and protect the interests of Tamil Nadu, our party has taken this decision," he said.
The IPL playoff schedule has been confirmed. Qualifier 1 will be held on May 26 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 are scheduled for May 27 and May 29, respectively, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.
The final will take place on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
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