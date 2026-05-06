ETV Bharat / sports

No Link Between Free Tickets For MLAs And Shifting Of IPL Final: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified on Wednesday that there is no connection between the reported demand for free tickets for legislators and the decision to shift the Indian Premier League (IPL) final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.

Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said the final match may have moved to Ahmedabad due to the stadium's larger seating capacity there. "Ahmedabad has a bigger stadium and can accommodate more spectators. The decision to shift the IPL final could have been taken for that reason. It has nothing to do with the distribution of free tickets to MLAs," he said.

The final match was originally expected to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but has now been scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When asked if the relocation was linked to demands for complimentary tickets by legislators, Shivakumar said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should clarify its position.

"In other venues, around 50% of tickets are reserved. Let the BCCI state if the decision was made due to ticket-related issues. I will respond accordingly," he added.

On a separate political issue, Shivakumar declined to comment on the possibility of revoking the suspension of Muslim leaders in Davanagere. He said the decision was taken by the party leadership based on internal assessments.