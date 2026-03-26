No IPL Opening Ceremony As Mark Of Tribute To 11 Bengaluru Stampede Victims
The IPL 2026 will begin with a game between defending champions RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy on March 28.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST|
Updated : March 26, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Unlike the previous year, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) will not organise an opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League 2026, which will start from March 28.
"The BCCI has taken a decision as a mark of respect towards the 11 people, who were killed after a stampede broke out outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in June last year during the victory celebrations of IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)," a highly placed source told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
The IPL will begin with a game between defending champions RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy. Usually, the opening ceremony takes place ahead of the lung-opener, and there are performances by artists, including Bollywood stars.
The BCCI has announced the schedule of the first 20 matches for the IPL 2026. Later in the day, the national cricket body announced the schedule of the remaining matches. This is the 19th edition of the marquee tournament, which started way back in 2008.
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium recently got the nod to host matches, and the IPL opener will be the first game after the final of last year's edition, which will be played at the venue. As many as 10 teams will compete for the coveted title.
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