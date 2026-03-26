ETV Bharat / sports

No IPL Opening Ceremony As Mark Of Tribute To 11 Bengaluru Stampede Victims

Hyderabad: Unlike the previous year, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) will not organise an opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League 2026, which will start from March 28.

"The BCCI has taken a decision as a mark of respect towards the 11 people, who were killed after a stampede broke out outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in June last year during the victory celebrations of IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)," a highly placed source told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

The IPL will begin with a game between defending champions RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy. Usually, the opening ceremony takes place ahead of the lung-opener, and there are performances by artists, including Bollywood stars.