ETV Bharat / sports

Setback For AIFF As ISL Draws No Bidder For Commercial Rights

Hyderabad: All India Football Federation (AIFF) received a major setback on Friday as the Indian Super League (ISL), country’s top-tier football tournament, found no takers. The AIFF said on Saturday that they didn’t receive any birds for the commercial tender of the tournament. The federation mentioned in their statement that the Bid Evaluation Committee will meet to assess the situation and decide the course of action for the future. The tender was issued to find a new commercial partner to handle all rights related to the ISL, including broadcasting, sponsorship, digital and merchandising.

The AIFF issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on October 16 and the closing date for the same was November 5, and the bids were to be opened on November 11. As per the RFP, only companies with assets of at least Rs 250 crore would be eligible to bid, and the minimum annual guarantee to be paid to the AIFF was Rs 37.5 crores. In the previous contract, the amount of annual guarantee was Rs 50 crore per annum. Despite the company have to pay less amount than the last tender, no one put in the bid due to growing concerns about the future of Indian football.