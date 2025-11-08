Setback For AIFF As ISL Draws No Bidder For Commercial Rights
Indian Super League suffered a major setback as no one came forward to bid for the tournament tender.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: All India Football Federation (AIFF) received a major setback on Friday as the Indian Super League (ISL), country’s top-tier football tournament, found no takers. The AIFF said on Saturday that they didn’t receive any birds for the commercial tender of the tournament. The federation mentioned in their statement that the Bid Evaluation Committee will meet to assess the situation and decide the course of action for the future. The tender was issued to find a new commercial partner to handle all rights related to the ISL, including broadcasting, sponsorship, digital and merchandising.
The AIFF issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on October 16 and the closing date for the same was November 5, and the bids were to be opened on November 11. As per the RFP, only companies with assets of at least Rs 250 crore would be eligible to bid, and the minimum annual guarantee to be paid to the AIFF was Rs 37.5 crores. In the previous contract, the amount of annual guarantee was Rs 50 crore per annum. Despite the company have to pay less amount than the last tender, no one put in the bid due to growing concerns about the future of Indian football.
AIFF’s decade-long partnership with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) ended in December. The AIFF is not willing to renew the contract with FSDL due to the issue over broadcasting rights.
The new commercial partner will also be responsible for match production, at least 11 cameras, marketing, media rights sales and basic investment. 70 % of it is to be distributed amongst the ISL clubs, and the rest amongst I league teams.
The RFP had asked the partner to fund infrastructure development from the 2025-26 season, ensure transparency in media rights distribution and adhere to a salary cap of Rs 18 crore for the club. The commercial partner would have to provide a football video support system for the first five years, in order to upgrade to VAR from the sixth year.