AUS vs IND: Nitish Reddy Ruled Out For Three T20Is Against Australia

File Photo: Nitish Kumar Reddy ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team have suffered a blow during the T20I series against Australia as their star all-rounder Nitish Rana has been ruled out of the three matches due to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide. Complaints of neck spasms impacted his recovery and mobility. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the development on their ‘X’ handle. “Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which have impacted his recovery and mobility,” they stated.