AUS vs IND: Nitish Reddy Ruled Out For Three T20Is Against Australia
India have coped a major blow as all-rounder Nitish Rana has been ruled out of the three T20Is against Australia.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team have suffered a blow during the T20I series against Australia as their star all-rounder Nitish Rana has been ruled out of the three matches due to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide. Complaints of neck spasms impacted his recovery and mobility.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the development on their ‘X’ handle.
“Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which have impacted his recovery and mobility,” they stated.
The development hampers India’s squad strength as Nitish was one of the only two fast-bowling all-rounders in the roster.
Earlier, Nitish sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI between India and Australia played at the Adelaide Oval. The 22-year-old produced a disappointing performance in the ODI series against the Aussies, scoring only 27 runs in two innings and failing to pick up a wicket in 5.1 overs, conceding 40 runs during his spell. However, he achieved a unique feat during the 50-over series, becoming the first Indian cricketer to hit six on the first ball of his international debut in all three formats.
Arshdeep was benched from the first T20I, and so his omission from the squad continued in the match as well.
Australia won the toss and opted to field against India in the first T20I of the five-match series. After India scored 43/1 after five overs, the play was halted due to the rain. The match was reduced to 18 overs as a result, with Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.