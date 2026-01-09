ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2026: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Draw, Will Play In Doubles With Thanasi Kokkinakis

The 30-year-old has been struggling with numerous injuries in recent times. Kyrgios, who reached the quarter-finals of his home Grand Slam 11 years back, will take part in the doubles competition with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. While revealing his decision to step back from the singles, the Australian player stated that his body is not ready to take the toll of playing a five-setter.

Hyderabad: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open 2026 starting from January 18 on Friday. He announced that he will not compete in the singles draw as he is not ready for the physical demands of the five-set matches. The Aussie star was expected to be one of the three wild card entries in the tournament, but has now opted out of the singles event.

“After some good conversations with the TA, I’ve made the call to focus on doubles for this year’s AO. I’m fit and back on court, but five-setters are a different beast, and I’m not quite ready to go the distance yet. This tournament means everything to me, but I’d rather give my spot to someone ready to make their moment count. It’s all building blocks, and I will be back next year and pumped to compete. See you out there,” Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story.

After losing the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios has undergone wrist reconstruction surgery and two knee operations. The setbacks due to injuries saw his world rankings slip to 670.

Recently, he played in the Brisbane Open and conceded a defeat against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Kyrgios had won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open in 2022 while partnering Kokkinakis. The duo beat the pair of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in straight sets. They will be aiming to replicate the win and clinch the title once again.