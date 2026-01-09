Australian Open 2026: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Draw, Will Play In Doubles With Thanasi Kokkinakis
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has announced that he will not compete in the singles draw of the year’s first Grand Slam event.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open 2026 starting from January 18 on Friday. He announced that he will not compete in the singles draw as he is not ready for the physical demands of the five-set matches. The Aussie star was expected to be one of the three wild card entries in the tournament, but has now opted out of the singles event.
The 30-year-old has been struggling with numerous injuries in recent times. Kyrgios, who reached the quarter-finals of his home Grand Slam 11 years back, will take part in the doubles competition with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. While revealing his decision to step back from the singles, the Australian player stated that his body is not ready to take the toll of playing a five-setter.
@NickKyrgios has decided not take a wild card into Australian Open singles and will just play doubles. He announced it on instagram. pic.twitter.com/LH0G5GzpXa— Craig Gabriel (@crosscourt1) January 9, 2026
“After some good conversations with the TA, I’ve made the call to focus on doubles for this year’s AO. I’m fit and back on court, but five-setters are a different beast, and I’m not quite ready to go the distance yet. This tournament means everything to me, but I’d rather give my spot to someone ready to make their moment count. It’s all building blocks, and I will be back next year and pumped to compete. See you out there,” Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story.
After losing the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios has undergone wrist reconstruction surgery and two knee operations. The setbacks due to injuries saw his world rankings slip to 670.
Nick Kyrgios is not ready to compete in singles at the Australian Open #AusOpen2026 🇦🇺— Milica Milutinovic (@MilicaM84932667) January 9, 2026
📸: @NickKyrgios IG pic.twitter.com/t3mo8g0LcS
Recently, he played in the Brisbane Open and conceded a defeat against Aleksandar Kovacevic.
Kyrgios had won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open in 2022 while partnering Kokkinakis. The duo beat the pair of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in straight sets. They will be aiming to replicate the win and clinch the title once again.