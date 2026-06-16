ETV Bharat / sports

Neymar Injury Update: Brazil Star Likely To Miss Out On Group Stage Matches

Hyderabad: Brazil’s wait for the return of Neymar to the lineup in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is likely to stretch until the group stage. The 34-year-old underwent fresh tests on his injured right calf, and he might warm the bench till the group stage matches.

There was optimism around Neymar's recovery that he would rejoin the squad soon and start training with the team in Morristown, New Jersey. However, the 34-year-old headed to the clinic for additional results, but the Brazilian Football Federation is yet to reveal the results. According to a Brazilian media outlet, Neymar could miss the whole group stage as the medical team of the national side doesn’t want to rush him back in the side.

Knockout stages is the target

According to the Brazilian media reports, the five-time world champions are carefully managing Neymar’s recovery from the grade-two calf injury he suffered while playing for Santos on May 17.