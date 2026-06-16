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Neymar Injury Update: Brazil Star Likely To Miss Out On Group Stage Matches

Brazil have suffered a setback in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Neymar is struggling with an injury.

neymar fifa world cup 2026
File photo: Neymar (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 16, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Brazil’s wait for the return of Neymar to the lineup in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is likely to stretch until the group stage. The 34-year-old underwent fresh tests on his injured right calf, and he might warm the bench till the group stage matches.

There was optimism around Neymar's recovery that he would rejoin the squad soon and start training with the team in Morristown, New Jersey. However, the 34-year-old headed to the clinic for additional results, but the Brazilian Football Federation is yet to reveal the results. According to a Brazilian media outlet, Neymar could miss the whole group stage as the medical team of the national side doesn’t want to rush him back in the side.

Knockout stages is the target

According to the Brazilian media reports, the five-time world champions are carefully managing Neymar’s recovery from the grade-two calf injury he suffered while playing for Santos on May 17.

The veteran has not taken part in a full training session yet and remains restricted only to gym work and rehabilitation. Neymar will join his teammates on the training ground only after he is cleared for a full session and is pain-free.

The cautious approach from Brazil’s team management means that the team will play against Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday and their last group stage match against Scotland on June 24.

“Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. When we called up Neymar, we did it not just because of his technical quality, which is undeniable. But also because of his experience. He could represent an example for the younger players on the team,” he stated.

Brazil kicks off campaign with 1-1 draw against Morocco

Neymar’s absence has become a talking point as Brazil played a 1-1 draw without the services of their star footballer. Brazil struggled against the African side to produce a winner and have to be content after gaining only one point from the match.

TAGGED:

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
FIFA 2026
BRAZIL FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
FIFA WC GROUP STAGE
NEYMAR INJURY UPDATE

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