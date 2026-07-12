ETV Bharat / sports

From Rags To Riches: Neymar’s Journey From Playing Futsal In Slums To Bid Adieu As One Of The Global Stars

Hyderabad: FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway, and the tournament has seen the dreams of several stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Neymar to win the World Cup with their nation being shattered. Croatia was knocked out in the Round of 32, while Portugal was knocked out in the Round of 16. Brazil also exited in the Round of 16 as they suffered a defeat against Norway, and the defeat marked the end of an era for Brazilian football as their star forward Neymar announced his retirement.

Neymar started playing football in the slums, made it to the international level, becoming one of the global stars of the game and stepped away from the sport as one of the most expensive signings in the history of club football. As he steps away from teh international football, the star forward has left a void at the global stage.

Starting from a poor background and childhood struggles

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, in the state of São Paulo. His father was also a footballer, but never achieved great heights in the sport and os he made it his mission to make his son the best footballer he could. The Brazilian forward was raised in extreme poverty. The situation was so bad that electricity went out at times, and they could not even buy basic necessities.

Young Neymar played futsal in the streets at that time, and it laid the foundation for his becoming a successful footballer.

Club debut and journey to World Record transfer

Santos FC spotted his talent as a child and added him to their youth squad. By the time Neymar turned 17, the club started fielding him in competitive football. The debut came in March 2009, and Neymar rode on a path which took him to great heights as he proved himself to be a phenomenon.

After watching his prowess, FC Barcelona bought him from Santos in the transfer market. Then, the unthinkable happened in 2017 when Paris Saint-Germain triggered his release clause for a value of €222 million. It shattered the transfer record back then. He then went to Al Hilal but made only seven appearances for the club and then went back to his boyhood club.

By 2022, his form started to decline as he suffered injuries frequently.