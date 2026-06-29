ETV Bharat / sports

Neymar Donates USD 250000 For Venezuela Earthquake Relief Ahead Of Brazil’s Round Of 32 Fixtures

Hyderabad: Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr. has grabbed the spotlight once again, but not because of his on-field performance. This time, the Brazilian forward has become the talk of the town due to his gesture off the field. He has reportedly donated USD 250,000 to support emergency rescue and humanitarian relief efforts after the twin earthquakes struck in Venezuela.

According to El Sumario, Neymar’s contribution will be used to provide essential supplies, including food, clean drinking water, and temporary shelter for thousands of families affected by the disaster.

“My heart goes out to the people of Venezuela," Neymar said as quoted by El Sumario. Com.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, located on the northern coast of South America, within a gap of one minute on Wednesday evening, causing heavy damage to several buildings and leaving 32 dead and an estimated thousands injured. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and struck near the Caribbean coastal town of Moron at a depth of 22 kilometres. Just a minute later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same region at a depth of 10 kilometres. The twin tremors are among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century.

Rescue and relief operations are underway across Venezuela on war footing. The US Department of State said it has mobilised a disaster assistance team and task force to coordinate emergency aid, including search-and-rescue personnel, medical supplies and humanitarian assistance for those affected by the disaster.