NZ vs WI: Conway-Latham Create World Record With Twin Centuries; West Indies 419 Runs Away From Win

Hyderabad: The third Test between West Indies and New Zealand is heading for a draw as both fixtures have turned out to be a run fest so far. New Zealand’s opening pair of Devon Conway and Tom Latham etched their name in the record book by accumulating loads of runs. Not only this, but Conway became the first New Zealand batter to achieve a unique feat. As things stand, the West Indies need 419 runs on the last day of the match with all 10 wickets in hand. New Zealand gained a 155-run lead in the first innings.

World Record from Latham and Conway

The duo of Conway and Latham became the first opening pair to score twin centuries in a Test match. On a flat surface at Bay Oval, Latham played a knock of 137 runs in the first innings while his opening partner amassed 227 runs during his stay at the crease. Both of them continued their scoring momentum in the second innings as well.

Latham racked up 101 runs while Conway smacked 100 runs from 139 deliveries. Centuries from both players helped the team post 306/2 in New Zealand.