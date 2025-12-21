NZ vs WI: Conway-Latham Create World Record With Twin Centuries; West Indies 419 Runs Away From Win
Tom Latham and Devon Conway etched their name in the record books by achieving a never-before-seen feat in Test cricket.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The third Test between West Indies and New Zealand is heading for a draw as both fixtures have turned out to be a run fest so far. New Zealand’s opening pair of Devon Conway and Tom Latham etched their name in the record book by accumulating loads of runs. Not only this, but Conway became the first New Zealand batter to achieve a unique feat. As things stand, the West Indies need 419 runs on the last day of the match with all 10 wickets in hand. New Zealand gained a 155-run lead in the first innings.
World Record from Latham and Conway
The duo of Conway and Latham became the first opening pair to score twin centuries in a Test match. On a flat surface at Bay Oval, Latham played a knock of 137 runs in the first innings while his opening partner amassed 227 runs during his stay at the crease. Both of them continued their scoring momentum in the second innings as well.
A special few days for our openers 🥹— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 21, 2025
First time in history both openers have scored centuries in both innings of a Test Match.#NZvWIN | 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/KQxoxJxpiv
Latham racked up 101 runs while Conway smacked 100 runs from 139 deliveries. Centuries from both players helped the team post 306/2 in New Zealand.
Devon Conway first New Zealand cricketer to achieve this feat
The left-handed batter became the first one from his country to score a double hundred and a hundred in the same match. Also, he became the 10th cricketer to do so, joining an elite list. Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara, Marnus Labuschagne, and Shubman Gill have also done the same in the history of Test cricket.
That's stumps on day four.#NZvWIN | 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/NgKcUbygTP— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 21, 2025
Conway’s batting helped the Blackcaps take a decisive first innings lead as well as hand a huge target for the opposition.
New Zealand leading series 1-0
New Zealand are already leading the three-match series by 1-0, and a win in Mount Maunganui would seal the series for them. On the other hand, it is a do-or-die contest for the West Indies as they need to win the match to avoid a series loss. The Caribbean side is at 43/0 at the end of Day 4 and needs 419 more runs to win the match.