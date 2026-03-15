NZ W vs SA W: Amelia Kerr Equals Brendon McCullum In Elite List With Half Century Against South Africa
New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr continued her red-hot form, playing a knock of 78 runs from 44 deliveries.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amelia Kerr has equalled former captain of the New Zealand men’s cricket team Brendon McCullum after scoring a fifty in the first Women’s T20I between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday, March 15, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With her knock, she joined McCullum in joint second position for the most consecutive fifties by a New Zealand batter in T20Is.
McCullum scored four consecutive fifties in 2009 with scores of 59, 61, 56, and 69*. Kerr matched McCullum in the series opener with scores of 66, 101, 82, and 78* in the last four matches. The overall record in men’s and women’s cricket is owned by Sophie Devine, who scored six consecutive fifties between 2019 and 2020.
After taking over the leadership role of New Zealand, Amelia Kerr has barely put a foot wrong. In the T20I series against Zimbabwe, she amassed 183 runs at a strike rate of 177.66. She also picked four wickets with an economy of 4.25.
Leading from the front, Amelia Kerr lights it up with a brilliant 78 off 44 👏 #SonySportsNetwork #NZWvSAW pic.twitter.com/ZYN2dCiP0p— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 15, 2026
She was equally impressive in the ODI series, taking 16 wickets, which included a seven-wicket haul in the second ODI and a hat-trick in the third. She racked up 140 runs with an average of 40.67, including the top score of 80.
Kerr produced an all-round display in the match, playing a magnificent knock with the bat and leaking runs just at an economy of 6. She formed a crucial partnership of 146 runs from 83 deliveries with Georgia Plimmer (63) for the 2nd wicket. Her knock helped the team post 190/7.
New Zealand then restricted South Africa to 110/7 to win the match by 80 runs. Sophie Devine picked up four wickets while Jess Kerr scalped two wickets. Suzie Bates and Rosemary Mair were slightly expensive. Amelia Kerr conceded 24 runs from four overs. Bree Illing was economical, leaking 12 runs from three overs.