ETV Bharat / sports

NZ W vs SA W: Amelia Kerr Equals Brendon McCullum In Elite List With Half Century Against South Africa

Hyderabad: Amelia Kerr has equalled former captain of the New Zealand men’s cricket team Brendon McCullum after scoring a fifty in the first Women’s T20I between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday, March 15, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With her knock, she joined McCullum in joint second position for the most consecutive fifties by a New Zealand batter in T20Is.

McCullum scored four consecutive fifties in 2009 with scores of 59, 61, 56, and 69*. Kerr matched McCullum in the series opener with scores of 66, 101, 82, and 78* in the last four matches. The overall record in men’s and women’s cricket is owned by Sophie Devine, who scored six consecutive fifties between 2019 and 2020.

After taking over the leadership role of New Zealand, Amelia Kerr has barely put a foot wrong. In the T20I series against Zimbabwe, she amassed 183 runs at a strike rate of 177.66. She also picked four wickets with an economy of 4.25.