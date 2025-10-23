ETV Bharat / sports

Women's World Cup: New Zealand Put India Into Bat In Must-Win Game

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Women World Cup match 2025
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their must-win Women's World Cup match here on Thursday. Hosts India, who are on a three-match losing streak, have made one change, bringing back the experienced Jemimah Rodrigues in place of all-rounder Amanjot Kaur. New Zealand, who have had two games washed out, are unchanged.

Teams: India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

