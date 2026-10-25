IND vs NZ: New Zealand Reshuffle Pace Attack After Losing Second T20I Against India
Matt Henry has been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a calf injury he sustained during the second T20I.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a defeat in the second T20I of the five-match series against India, New Zealand have reshuffled their pace attack due to injuries and planned workload management. The team will be without the services of Matt Henry, who suffered a tight calf and left the field in the second fixture of the series in Christchurch. He will join the ODI squad for the five-match series starting on November 4.
Lockie Ferguson and Josh Clarkson are not part of the third T20I. But they will be available for selection in the last two T20Is. Clarkson has yet to play a match, but Ferguson left the field in the second T20I after conceding 37 runs from three overs.
🚨 UPDATE ON NEW ZEALAND FAST BOWLERS: Matt Henry – Not available for 3rd, 4th & 5th T20I ❌ Lockie Ferguson – Not available for 3rd T20I ❌ Kyle Jamieson – Not available for 4th & 5th T20I ❌ Big blows to the Black Caps' pace attack! 💔 #NZvIND #T20I #CricketTwitter https://t.co/8pjh9zkTcb— Clutch Sports (@Clutchsportsz) October 25, 2026
Kyle Jamieson will be available for the third T20I, but he will stay in Wellington after the fixture and will turn up for Canterbury for the Ford Trophy match at the Cello Basin Reserve on October 31. He will then join the ODI squad for the five-match series.
Matt Fisher has been added to the squad for the third T20I as cover. After the third fixture, he will join the New Zealand A squad for the second unofficial Test against India A. Fisher made his debut in the shortest format against Bangladesh this year and remained wicketless while leaking 53 runs.
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter confirmed that the pace unit is being reshuffled to manage their workloads.
“It’s been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come,” Walter said.
“We’re very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers' workloads, and to try and ensure they’re best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up."
Who will take the place of Ferguson and Henry for the third T20I?
With Jamieson available for selection in the third T20I, there is a high probability that he will occupy one of the two vacant spots. For the other spot, there will be a contest between Adam Milne and Blair Tickner. Duffy can also make his comeback. Clarkson is yet to play a match in the series, and he might get a chance in the remaining fixtures.
Notably, Jamieson and Tickner do not boast a good record against India. Jamieson has managed to take three wickets from three T20Is while averaging 43.33 and an expensive economy rate of 14.44. Tickner has taken six wickets from three fixtures against India, but he averages over 60 and concedes runs at an economy of around 11.5
Milne has taken just five wickets from nine T20Is against India, averaging 58.20 and an economy of 10 runs per over.
New Zealand’s updated squad for the T20 series
Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson (4th and 5th T20Is), Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson (4th and 5th T20I), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson (3rd T20I only), Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher (3rd T20I as cover).