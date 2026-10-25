ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Reshuffle Pace Attack After Losing Second T20I Against India

Hyderabad: After a defeat in the second T20I of the five-match series against India, New Zealand have reshuffled their pace attack due to injuries and planned workload management. The team will be without the services of Matt Henry, who suffered a tight calf and left the field in the second fixture of the series in Christchurch. He will join the ODI squad for the five-match series starting on November 4.

Lockie Ferguson and Josh Clarkson are not part of the third T20I. But they will be available for selection in the last two T20Is. Clarkson has yet to play a match, but Ferguson left the field in the second T20I after conceding 37 runs from three overs.

Kyle Jamieson will be available for the third T20I, but he will stay in Wellington after the fixture and will turn up for Canterbury for the Ford Trophy match at the Cello Basin Reserve on October 31. He will then join the ODI squad for the five-match series.

Matt Fisher has been added to the squad for the third T20I as cover. After the third fixture, he will join the New Zealand A squad for the second unofficial Test against India A. Fisher made his debut in the shortest format against Bangladesh this year and remained wicketless while leaking 53 runs.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter confirmed that the pace unit is being reshuffled to manage their workloads.

“It’s been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come,” Walter said.

“We’re very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers' workloads, and to try and ensure they’re best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up."