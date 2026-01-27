ETV Bharat / sports

Two Players Released, Three Players Added As New Zealand Make Changes For Last Two T20Is

Hyderabad: New Zealand made changes to their squad after losing three T20Is of the five-match T20I series. The team has released two players in the form of ast bowler Kristian Clarke and top-order batter Tim Robinson. Also, the team has added Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert in the squad.

In a statement posted by the New Zealand cricket team on X, they announced that two of the players have been released from the squad, while three of the players will join them.

“Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have been released from the BLACKCAPS T20 squad in India, with Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert now in camp. Finn Allen will be the final squad member to join the side on Thursday in Trivandrum," Blackcaps tweeted.

Robinson and Clarke released