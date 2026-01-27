Two Players Released, Three Players Added As New Zealand Make Changes For Last Two T20Is
New Zealand have released Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson from their T20I squad.
Hyderabad: New Zealand made changes to their squad after losing three T20Is of the five-match T20I series. The team has released two players in the form of ast bowler Kristian Clarke and top-order batter Tim Robinson. Also, the team has added Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert in the squad.
In a statement posted by the New Zealand cricket team on X, they announced that two of the players have been released from the squad, while three of the players will join them.
“Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have been released from the BLACKCAPS T20 squad in India, with Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert now in camp. Finn Allen will be the final squad member to join the side on Thursday in Trivandrum," Blackcaps tweeted.
Robinson and Clarke released
New Zealand opener Robinson played the first T20I of the series, scoring 21 runs from 15 balls. Kristian Clarke made his T20I debut in Nagpur, and he picked up one wicket while conceding 40 runs from his quota of four overs. They were replaced by Matt Henry and Tim Seifert in the second T20I, and the duo didn’t feature in the third T20I as well.
Neesham, Fergsuon and Allen added to the squad
Neeesham will add his all-round qualities to the team while New Zealand have added express pace to their arsenal with the addition of Ferguson. Allen was not available for the first three T20Is as he was playing for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). The 26-year-old scored 466 runs from 11 fixtures to sign off the competition as the highest run-getter.
New Zealand’s updated squad for 5th T20I
Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Bevon Jacobs, Finn Allen.