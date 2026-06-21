New Zealand Level Series 1-1 With 253-Run Win Over England In London
New Zealand emerged triumphant by 253 runs in the second Test of the three-match series.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: A bowling masterclass from Matt Henry helped New Zealand bounce back in the three-match Test series against England after losing the series opener. The Blackcaps won the match by 253 runs to level the series as the New Zealand pacer took four wickets for zero runs in just 12 balls.
New Zealand needed just 48 minutes on the last day of the fixture to take five wickets and complete a crushing win over England. They bundled out New Zealand on 209 with Henry taking a six-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer registered bowling figures of 11-109 in the second Test of the series.
Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls shone with the bat for New Zealand as both of them scored centuries to help the team level back after the defeat in the series opener. Phillips played a knock of 100 runs in the first innings while Nicholls scored 121 runs in the second innings.
Victory at The Oval sees the series squared 🏆— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 21, 2026
Matt Henry starred with 6-29 to wrap up the match, finishing with incredible match figures of 11-109 after his five-wicket haul in the first innings.
Next up, Trent Bridge 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/HHRxPbgoL1
For England, Joe Root was consistent across both innings with scores of 46 and 77. Jofra Archer and Matthew Fisher picked five wickets each across both innings.
England made five changes to their playing XI, including three debutants. Captain Ben Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson were both omitted from the squad for breaking a team curfew after victory at Lord’s.
The third and deciding match of the series will be played on Thursday, June 25, and the winner of the fixture will take the series. Both teams will play only Test series and will not be engaged in the white-ball formats.
Matt Henry strikes! Joe Root and Jofra Archer dismissed within 3 balls.#ENGvNZ | 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/9v4G7oO4kT— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 21, 2026
Glenn Phillips has been the leading run-scorer in the series so far with 181 runs, while Matt Henry surpassed Kyle Jamieson in this match to become the leading wicket-taker of the series.
Playing XI
ENGLAND: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (capt), Harry Brook, James Rew (wkt), Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker
NEW ZEALAND: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke