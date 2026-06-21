ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand Level Series 1-1 With 253-Run Win Over England In London

Hyderabad: A bowling masterclass from Matt Henry helped New Zealand bounce back in the three-match Test series against England after losing the series opener. The Blackcaps won the match by 253 runs to level the series as the New Zealand pacer took four wickets for zero runs in just 12 balls.

New Zealand needed just 48 minutes on the last day of the fixture to take five wickets and complete a crushing win over England. They bundled out New Zealand on 209 with Henry taking a six-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer registered bowling figures of 11-109 in the second Test of the series.

Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls shone with the bat for New Zealand as both of them scored centuries to help the team level back after the defeat in the series opener. Phillips played a knock of 100 runs in the first innings while Nicholls scored 121 runs in the second innings.

For England, Joe Root was consistent across both innings with scores of 46 and 77. Jofra Archer and Matthew Fisher picked five wickets each across both innings.