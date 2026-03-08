ETV Bharat / sports

First Bowler In 254 Years: New Zealand’s Brett Randell Creates History Taking Five Wickets In Five Balls

Notably, Abhimanyu Mithun (India), Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh), Neil Wagner (New Zealand), and Gede Priandana (Indonesia) has also taken five wickets in a single over.

The available records show that no bowler has ever managed such a sequence since the first recognised first-class match was played in 1772. Last year, Ireland international Curtis Campher picked five wickets in five deliveries in a domestic Twenty20 match. Kelis Ndhlovu, a women's cricketer from Zimbabwe, has also taken five wickets from five balls.

Hyderabad: New Zealand fast bowler Brett Randell has scripted history, becoming the first player in the 254-year history of first-class cricket to take five wickets in five consecutive deliveries. Brett Randell achieved the unique feat while representing Central Districts against Northern Districts on day two of the Plunket Shield match at McLean Park in Napier.

The New Zealand pacer took six wickets from eight balls in the first-class cricket and became the first player to do so. Also, he finished with the career-best figures of 7 for 25 from 11 overs. His spell helped the team all out Northern Districts on 82 and forced a follow-on after Central Districts posted 373 in their first innings.

Randell’s sequence resulted in Northern Districts being reduced to 9/5 from 4/0. He first dismissed Henry Cooper with an accurate inswinger. Jeet Raval was the next to be dismissed, and Joe Carter was caught behind the wicket to complete a hat-trick. He then took the wicket of Robert O'Donnell, who was caught in the sli[ps. The right-arm pacer completed the sequence with the dismissal of Kristian Clarke, and his bowling figures read 2.4-1-2-5.

What Randell said about his achievement

"I'm pretty blown away. The high was pretty crazy, it was like a pinch-me moment. I was trying to stay level-headed and keep putting the ball in the same area and then after the actual hat-trick, just the same things -- trying to put the ball in the same area,” Randell said after his feat.

"It gets drummed into us a lot that we don't want to go searching for wickets, so I was trying to just keep bowling the same ball, and our 'Plan A' that we'd talked about, and it came off."