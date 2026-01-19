ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand Bets On Spin, Pace, Experience And Variety In T20 World Cup

By Meenakshi Rao

Hyderabad: One can do pretty much anything with the Kiwis, but never should one perceive them as feather-light. Theirs is a team of heavy-duty performers which stands out simply because it never ever gives up.

At the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, they may be paired in the proverbial group of death alongside South Africa and Afghanistan, they may have never ever won the World Cup, they may carry the reputation of being the eternal underdogs – but they can never be underassessed.

Coming into the tournament high on their first-ever ODI series win in India against India, and despite a squad tad different from the longer format, they will be on a high, familiar with conditions and exceptional as they will be relying on their spin strength.

Putting their faith in spin master Mitchel Santner, a veteran of many battles, they have announced their intentions to stand out, work hard and strategise with guile, acumen and ant-like persistence and hard work.

The Run-Up

As their ODI skipper, Michael Bracewell aptly put it at the post-match presentation of the third ODI at Indore on Sunday: “We are the sum of all the parts, and we try to work together as a group. That is part of the Kiwi way; we are just a small country from the bottom of the world, and we try to work together to take on some of the bigger countries in the world….”

That’s exactly what the plan will be for them at the World Cup. For the Kiwis, the formats and strategies may change, but intent never does. The eternal methodists who keep things simple and plans well laid out, will enter the World Cup after a recce series of five T20Is against India in Indian conditions, which will make their skipper familiar as well as hungrier for that elusive trophy.

Also, the five-match T20 series they play against India will give them further nourishment in the conditions segment.

Notable Squad Decisions

Unlike many co-teams in the World Cup, New Zealand has given the pride of place to spin, putting the age-old warrior of as many as nine ICC summit battles at the helm, to mount an attack that best exploits the conditions. Santner’s assignment, aided by magical leggie Ish Sodhi, will be to attack with guile, sear with pace and build with the willow as individual assignments in their journey to the top.

Team Analysis

The gentlemen team may lead with spin but boasts equally of men of speed who have the potential and ability to blow away opposition. Pace Express Lockie Fergusson is a seamer of another level, and Jacob Duffy, a World Cup debutante at 31, has things to prove and a place to cement as a late bloomer in the youth-centric world of sport.

Add to their well-balanced bowling attack, rooted in spin but dressed up in pace, the prowess of their batsmen and the variety of their all-rounders in men like Rachin Ravindra, and you have at hand a team to reckon with.

Squad Overview

With Kane Williamson having sought T20 retirement due to his yen for casual contracts and life balance, the not at all unseasoned GenX has been thrown into the ring with, as coach Rob Walter puts it, “as always, balance,” which is critical.

“We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting, quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions, plus five all-rounders who all bring something slightly different. This is an experienced group, and the players are no strangers to playing in the sub-continent, which will be valuable,” he adds.

A well-defined bowling unit, a solid batting unit and no less than five genuine all-rounders, combined with adaptability and process engineering, will make them go deep into the tournament.

The fact that the Kiwis have within their ranks several players returning to the squad after injuries makes it clear that experience and performance statistics have been the twin criteria for this gentleman team.

Fin Allan returns atop 500 T20 runs in a season is back from finger and hamstring concerns.