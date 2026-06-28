Only Second Time In Women’s T20 World Cup: Defending Champions New Zealand Takes Group Stage Exit
Defending champions New Zealand were eliminated from the women’s T20 World Cup 2026 after suffering a defeat against England.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: A disastrous campaign finally came to an end for New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they were knocked out with a defeat against England at The Oval. With the loss, the occasion marked only the second instance when defending champions exited in the group stage of the tournament.
Defending champions New Zealand suffered a group-stage exit from the women’s T20 World Cup after they suffered a poor campaign in the tournament. They were eliminated with a nine-wicket defeat against England in their last group-stage match at The Oval.
Rare instance in the World Cup history
New Zealand registered only the second instance in the history of the tournament when the defending champions took a group-stage exit. Before the Blackcaps, the West Indies were knocked out in the group stage of the 2018 edition after winning the 2016 tournament. Notably, out of the 10 editions, the instance has occurred only twice.
Two semi-finalists confirmed, two to go 🔒— ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2026
Qualification scenarios at the #T20WorldCup ⬇️https://t.co/bNPyECU61u
Danni Wyatt-Hodge scores fifty
Danni Wyatt-Hodge shone with the bat in the match and played a key role in eliminating the White Ferns from the tournament. She played a knock of unbeaten 89 runs from 53 deliveries, laced with 15 boundaries and one six. Sophia Dunkley also played her part, amassing an unbeaten 49 runs from 38 deliveries. Thanks to a 128-run partnership between the duo for the second wicket, England beat New Zealand by nine wickets by chasing down a target of 164.
Not to be in London today. Congratulations and good luck @englandcricket 🤝 #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup 📷 = Getty pic.twitter.com/s52UURx7z9— WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) June 27, 2026
Earlier in the match, England restricted New Zealand to 163/6 with Melie Kerr (42) being the top run-scorer for the batting side. Dani Gibson picked two wickets, while Lauren Bell and Freya Kemp picked one wicket each.
England and the West Indies have entered the semifinal from Group 2, and the other two semi-finalists will be determined today. The spots will be occupied based on the results of the Bangladesh vs South Africa and Australia vs India matches. The last group stage day has turned out to be a crucial day for three of the teams as it will decide their spot in the last four.