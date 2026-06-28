ETV Bharat / sports

Only Second Time In Women’s T20 World Cup: Defending Champions New Zealand Takes Group Stage Exit

New Zealand's Melie Kerr, left, batting as England wicket keeper Amy Jones looks on during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand ( AP )

Hyderabad: A disastrous campaign finally came to an end for New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they were knocked out with a defeat against England at The Oval. With the loss, the occasion marked only the second instance when defending champions exited in the group stage of the tournament.

Defending champions New Zealand suffered a group-stage exit from the women’s T20 World Cup after they suffered a poor campaign in the tournament. They were eliminated with a nine-wicket defeat against England in their last group-stage match at The Oval.

Rare instance in the World Cup history

New Zealand registered only the second instance in the history of the tournament when the defending champions took a group-stage exit. Before the Blackcaps, the West Indies were knocked out in the group stage of the 2018 edition after winning the 2016 tournament. Notably, out of the 10 editions, the instance has occurred only twice.