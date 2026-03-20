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NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Take 2-1 Lead Against South Africa With Dominant Eight-Wicket Win

New Zealand vs South Africa ( IANS )

Hyderabad: New Zealand took a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series, beating South Africa by eight wickets. The two squared off at Eden Park in Auckland on March 20, and the match started with the Proteas coming in to bat after losing the toss. South Africa struggled to score against the New Zealand bowlers right from the start. Nqobani Mokoena was the highest run-scorer in the innings with a knock of an unbeaten 26 runs. George Linde scored 23 runs during his stay at the crease. Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and Ben Sears picked two wickets each. Lockie Ferguson turned out to be the most economical bowler, conceding only nine runs from four overs. He was awarded Man of the Match for his performance. Thanks to an impressive bowling display from the New Zealand bowlers, they restricted South Africa to 136/9.