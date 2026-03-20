NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Take 2-1 Lead Against South Africa With Dominant Eight-Wicket Win
New Zealand emerged triumphant in the third T20I of the five-match series by eight wickets.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand took a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series, beating South Africa by eight wickets. The two squared off at Eden Park in Auckland on March 20, and the match started with the Proteas coming in to bat after losing the toss.
South Africa struggled to score against the New Zealand bowlers right from the start. Nqobani Mokoena was the highest run-scorer in the innings with a knock of an unbeaten 26 runs. George Linde scored 23 runs during his stay at the crease. Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and Ben Sears picked two wickets each. Lockie Ferguson turned out to be the most economical bowler, conceding only nine runs from four overs. He was awarded Man of the Match for his performance. Thanks to an impressive bowling display from the New Zealand bowlers, they restricted South Africa to 136/9.
New Zealand notch a comfortable win in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the series against the Proteas 💪— ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2026
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The chase was a walk in the park for New Zealand as they were chasing a low target. Tom Latham was the leading run-scorer with a knock of unbeaten 63 runs from 55 deliveries, laced with two sixes and seven boundaries. Devon Conway also played a significant knock with a score of 39 runs from 26 deliveries. Tim Robinson scored run-a-ball 17.
New Zealand's openers paved the way for the win, scoring 96 runs from 11 overs. A strong start helped the hosts take control of the proceedings, and a win was just a formality for them afterwards.
Tom Latham (63* off 55) steers the team home, sealing the win and a 2–1 series lead 🙌— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 20, 2026
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Keshav Maharaj and Lutho Sipamla picked one wicket each.
The remaining two matches of the series will be played on March 22 and March 25 in Wellington and Christchurch, respectively. New Zealand were the finalists in the recently played T20 World Cup 2026, while South Africa were ruled out of the semifinals.