ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand Batter Suzie Bates Announces Retirement From International Cricket

New Zealand are the defending champion, winning the trophy in 2024 for the first time in the history of the tournament. Bates stated that she will give every ounce of her energy in defending the title.

Bates recently returned to international cricket from a quadriceps injury and will be named in the 15-member World Cup squad at an announcement event at her former school, Otago Girls' High School. The event is to be held next Wednesday, and that will confirm her place in the World Cup squad. She will leave with the squad for the ODI and T20I series against England in May ahead of the World Cup.

Hyderabad: Veteran New Zealand batter Suzie Bates has announced her retirement from international cricket, revealing that she will bid adieu after the T20 World Cup. The marquee tournament is set to be played in June in England and Wales. She will hang up her boots after an illustrious career of 20 years, having made her debut for the White Ferns in 2006 at the age of 18.

"When I look back on the past 20-plus years, I can't quite believe how quickly the time has gone. I'm immensely proud to have worn the fern so many times, and I've been filled with enormous purpose and joy in striving each day to be a better person, team-mate, cricketer, and athlete for this team," she said.

"I have one final mission: to head to the UK - a place that holds so many special memories for me - and win another World Cup. I'm going to give every ounce of my energy to this final quest, dedicating every minute to helping this team play the kind of cricket we, and our country, can be proud of.”

Suzie Bates’ incredible career

After making her T20I debut in 2006, Bates has been amassing runs with consistency and she is currently the leading run-scorer in the format with a tally of 4717 runs. Also, she is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, amassing 5964 runs. Notably, Bates has also represented New Zealand in the 2008 Olympics in Basketball.

"To my dear ones, my family, thank you for always being there. And to my partner, Scotty, and his boys: you've shared in all the highs and the lows that this great game has brought into my life. I would also like to pay special tribute to the staff and coaches who have given so much to women's cricket over many years, often with little recognition or reward," She added during her retirement announcement.