NZ vs WI: Kane Williamson Misses Out, Matt Henry Returns As New Zealand Announce 14-Member Squad For ODI Series
New Zealand are scheduled to host West Indies for five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand cricket announced a 14-member squad for the ODI series against West Indies on Friday, November 7. New Zealand are currently in the midst of a multi-format series against West Indies that involves five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches. After the ongoing T20I series between the two teams, they will play ODI matches from November 16.
There are two key changes in the squad. Star batter Kane Williamson misses while Matt Henry has returned to the squad after missing the last two ODIs against England.
Williamson to prepare for the Test series against the West Indies
The star New Zealand batter has already announced his retirement from the T20I format, but in a surprising move, he missed out on the ODI squad against the West Indies. The reason behind his omission is his focus on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies starting from December 2. New Zealand are scheduled to play a three-match series against the Caribbean team.
Matt Henry returns to the squad after missing the last two ODIs due to a calf strain. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Will O’Rourke, and Dane Phillips remain sidelined due to injury. Blair Tickener has retained his place in the squad after his impressive performances against England.
Head coach Rob Walter stated that the return of Henry will boost the squad ahead of the crucial series.
"Matt is a vital member of this group and the senior leader of our pace attack, so it'll be great to have him back around the group for the ODIs and Tests. He will be fresh and fit after a good rest, and we know he'll be raring to go ahead of a big five weeks with the white and red ball,” Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
New Zealand squad for West Indies ODIs
Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young