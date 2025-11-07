ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs WI: Kane Williamson Misses Out, Matt Henry Returns As New Zealand Announce 14-Member Squad For ODI Series

Hyderabad: New Zealand cricket announced a 14-member squad for the ODI series against West Indies on Friday, November 7. New Zealand are currently in the midst of a multi-format series against West Indies that involves five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches. After the ongoing T20I series between the two teams, they will play ODI matches from November 16.

There are two key changes in the squad. Star batter Kane Williamson misses while Matt Henry has returned to the squad after missing the last two ODIs against England.

Williamson to prepare for the Test series against the West Indies

The star New Zealand batter has already announced his retirement from the T20I format, but in a surprising move, he missed out on the ODI squad against the West Indies. The reason behind his omission is his focus on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies starting from December 2. New Zealand are scheduled to play a three-match series against the Caribbean team.