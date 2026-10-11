Two Teams For ODI Series: Allen, Ferguson And Seifert Return As New Zealand Announce Squads For India Series
Three key players have returned to New Zealand’s ODI side as the squad for the white-ball series against India is announced.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the squad for the five-match ODI series against India, but there’s a twist to it. The board has announced two separate squads for the series, which includes the return of three key players. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert are set for ODI comebacks, while Rachin Ravindra will return for ODIs after a shoulder injury kept him out of the T20Is against visitors.
Only Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Will Young and Blair Tickner will be part of all five ODIs.
Three players return to the ODIs
Allen last played an ODI against Bangladesh in September 2023, but he has been waiting almost three years to return to the format. Ferguson played his last 50-over game against India in November 2023.
🚨 NEW ZEALAND ODI SQUAD FOR INDIA SERIES 🚨 Santner (C), Mitchell, Henry, Rachin, Allen, Seifert (WK), Phillips, Duffy, Jamieson, Ferguson, Conway, Latham (WK), Young, Tickner, Smith, Bracewell, Chapman, Clarke, Fisher, Kelly, Hay (WK) https://t.co/UFG21rQz7y— Kailash Jyani (@KailashJya02) October 11, 2026
Seifert last played an ODI 18 months ago in the home series against Pakistan. The trio will feature in Game 4 and Game 5 of the ODI series.
Ravindra returns to ODI squad
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who was ruled out of the T20I squad due to a shoulder injury, is part of the squad for the first three ODIs. The squad includes a large core of the series that beat India 2-1 in the ODI series in India in January.
Zak Foulkes (hip flexor), Will O'Rourke (calf) and Ben Sears (ankle) were not considered for selection as they are recovering from their respective injuries in the rehab centre.
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter has stated that the series will serve as preparation for the World Cup for the national side.
“First and foremost, this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side. With the ODI World Cup just one year away, it’s important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event,” he said.
“Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side. Obviously, every Test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we’re extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19."
New Zealand squad
First three ODIs
Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
Fourth and fifth ODI
Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jaco Duffy, Matt Fisher, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Blair Tickner, Will Young.