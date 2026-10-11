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Two Teams For ODI Series: Allen, Ferguson And Seifert Return As New Zealand Announce Squads For India Series

Finn Allen has returned to the ODI cricket after long gap ( IANS )

Hyderabad: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the squad for the five-match ODI series against India, but there’s a twist to it. The board has announced two separate squads for the series, which includes the return of three key players. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert are set for ODI comebacks, while Rachin Ravindra will return for ODIs after a shoulder injury kept him out of the T20Is against visitors.

Only Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Will Young and Blair Tickner will be part of all five ODIs.

Three players return to the ODIs

Allen last played an ODI against Bangladesh in September 2023, but he has been waiting almost three years to return to the format. Ferguson played his last 50-over game against India in November 2023.

Seifert last played an ODI 18 months ago in the home series against Pakistan. The trio will feature in Game 4 and Game 5 of the ODI series.

Ravindra returns to ODI squad

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who was ruled out of the T20I squad due to a shoulder injury, is part of the squad for the first three ODIs. The squad includes a large core of the series that beat India 2-1 in the ODI series in India in January.

Zak Foulkes (hip flexor), Will O'Rourke (calf) and Ben Sears (ankle) were not considered for selection as they are recovering from their respective injuries in the rehab centre.