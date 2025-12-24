ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Williamson Unavailable, Jayden Lennox Gets Maiden Call-Up As New Zealand Announce White-Ball Squads

Hyderabad: New Zealand are all set to tour India next January, for a series of three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will be their final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in February and March. New Zealand have announced the squad for the crucial series, handing a maiden call-up to the left-arm orthodox spinner Jayden Lennox after his remarkable performances for New Zealand 'A'.

The side includes a mix of experience and youth as it includes seniors like Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Michael Bracewell, along with newcomers like Lennox and Christian Clarke.

Michael Bracewell has been appointed captain of the ODI team, while Mitchell Santner will lead the T20 team. Lennox has been included in the ODI squad, along with Christian Clarke, and emerging New Zealand players Aditya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly, and recent Test debutant Michael Rae.

Kyle Jamieson has returned in both the ODI and T20 teams, while Santner has been included only in the T20 squad as he is still recovering from a groin injury. Michael Bracewell will captain the team in the 50-over matches in Santner's absence, and will be joined by experienced players such as Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, and Henry Nicholls.