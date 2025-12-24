IND vs NZ: Williamson Unavailable, Jayden Lennox Gets Maiden Call-Up As New Zealand Announce White-Ball Squads
New Zealand have announced the ODI and T20I squad for the white-ball series against India in January 2026.
Hyderabad: New Zealand are all set to tour India next January, for a series of three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will be their final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in February and March. New Zealand have announced the squad for the crucial series, handing a maiden call-up to the left-arm orthodox spinner Jayden Lennox after his remarkable performances for New Zealand 'A'.
The side includes a mix of experience and youth as it includes seniors like Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Michael Bracewell, along with newcomers like Lennox and Christian Clarke.
Your BLACKCAPS ODI and T20I squads for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in India next month 🇮🇳

Congratulations to Jayden Lennox who earns his maiden international call-up!
Congratulations to Jayden Lennox who earns his maiden international call-up!
Fullstory at https://t.co/3YsfR1Y3Sm or the NZC app 📲 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lbwgJ4bmrN
Michael Bracewell has been appointed captain of the ODI team, while Mitchell Santner will lead the T20 team. Lennox has been included in the ODI squad, along with Christian Clarke, and emerging New Zealand players Aditya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly, and recent Test debutant Michael Rae.
Kyle Jamieson has returned in both the ODI and T20 teams, while Santner has been included only in the T20 squad as he is still recovering from a groin injury. Michael Bracewell will captain the team in the 50-over matches in Santner's absence, and will be joined by experienced players such as Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, and Henry Nicholls.
Up Next: 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against India, starting in Vadodara on January 11 🇮🇳
Both Test captain Tom Latham and front-line seam bowler Matt Henry are not part of the ODI squad. Latham will remain in New Zealand for the birth of his third child, while Henry will continue his rehabilitation following his recent calf injury ahead of the T20 series and the T20 World Cup in February. Meanwhile, star batsman Kane Williamson is unavailable for ODI selection due to his commitments in the SA20 league.
New Zealand ODI squad for India series
Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young
New Zealand T20I squad for India series
Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.