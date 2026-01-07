ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand Announce T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Including Five Unfit Members

Hyderabad: New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 with an emphasis on spin bowling, considering the playing conditions in India and Sri Lanka. Amidst the spin-heavy selection, pacer Jacob Duffy has earned his maiden call-up in the senior World Cup. Notably, five of the players in the squad are unfit currently and are on their way to recovery.

Five players are struggling with injuries

The fitness of Finn Allen (finger/hamstring), Mark Chapman (ankle), Lockie Ferguson (calf), Matt Henry (calf) and Mitchell Santner (adductor) is closely monitored by the New Zealand cricket (NZC)team in the build-up to the tournament. According to the release by the NZC, they are "undergoing respective return-to-play plans and are currently on track to be fit for the tournament."

Also, Ferguson and Henry have been granted special paternity leave as their partners are expected to give birth to a child, and the duo might miss a brief period of time from the T20 World Cup. "With Ferguson and Henry's partners due to give birth during the tournament period, they will likely be granted short-term paternity leave," NCZ further added.