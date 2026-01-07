New Zealand Announce T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Including Five Unfit Members
New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, but five of the players are unfit and are recovering.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 with an emphasis on spin bowling, considering the playing conditions in India and Sri Lanka. Amidst the spin-heavy selection, pacer Jacob Duffy has earned his maiden call-up in the senior World Cup. Notably, five of the players in the squad are unfit currently and are on their way to recovery.
Five players are struggling with injuries
The fitness of Finn Allen (finger/hamstring), Mark Chapman (ankle), Lockie Ferguson (calf), Matt Henry (calf) and Mitchell Santner (adductor) is closely monitored by the New Zealand cricket (NZC)team in the build-up to the tournament. According to the release by the NZC, they are "undergoing respective return-to-play plans and are currently on track to be fit for the tournament."
Ready for India and Sri Lanka 🫡— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 6, 2026
Your BLACKCAPS squad for next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 🏆 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RQGQfDHh7X
Also, Ferguson and Henry have been granted special paternity leave as their partners are expected to give birth to a child, and the duo might miss a brief period of time from the T20 World Cup. "With Ferguson and Henry's partners due to give birth during the tournament period, they will likely be granted short-term paternity leave," NCZ further added.
Four changes from the squad announced for the India series
New Zealand will play a T20I series against India from January 21 in the build-up to the tournament. However, there are four changes from the squad for the series against India in the World Cup squad. Tim Seifert, Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson, who are not part of the squad for the series against India, have returned to the lineup for the marquee event. Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs and Zachary Foulkes
All bases covered in Mitchell Santner's New Zealand #T20WorldCup squad 📝— ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2026
More 📲 https://t.co/DW32YXKlqX pic.twitter.com/mgLgrKFxon
There is a lot of depth in the spin unit of the team. Mitchell Santner will lead the side while Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra will also provide spin options. Ferguson, Adam Milne, James Neesham, along with Jacob Duffy, who will be playing his first senior World Cup, will form the pace battery.
New Zealand squad for T20 WC
Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi | Travelling reserve: Kyle Jamieson