Williamson Back In NZ Test Squad for Home Series Against West Indies, Pace Trio Revealed

Wellington: Star batter Kane Williamson has been named in New Zealand's 14-man squad for the home series against West Indies starting from December 2 onwards, with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham leading the team.

Williamson missed his side's Test series in Zimbabwe in August, and comes into the series against West Indies inside 800 runs from the magical 10,000 mark. The Kiwis, meanwhile, have also named pace bowlers Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Blair Tickner, alongside Matt Henry and Nathan Smith, in a strong group of quicks, as per the ICC.

Tickner returns to the Test side for the first time since 2023 after strong performances in New Zealand's recent ODI series against England, while Duffy and Foulkes were valuable contributors on the Zimbabwe tour.

Daryl Mitchell has recovered from the minor groin injury he picked up during the ODI series against the West Indies, though Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips were not considered for the Test squad as they continue to build their match fitness as part of New Zealand's load management plan.

Matt Fisher (shin), Will O'Rourke (back) and Ben Sears (hamstring) were also ruled out for selection due to injury. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter welcomed the return of Williamson."Kane's ability on the field speaks for itself, and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the Test group," he said.