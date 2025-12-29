ETV Bharat / sports

Kambala Jockey Sets Record Timing Of 10.87 Seconds Just For 125 Meteres

Mangaluru: A new record has been created in Kambala, a coastal folk sport of Karnataka in the Rama-Lakshman Jodu kare Kambala held at Goldfinch City in Bangra Koolur, Mangaluru, in the Dakshina Kannada district. Mastikatte Swaroop has broken the record of Srinivas Gowda, who is famous as the lightning runner in Kambala.

The Mangaluru Kambala, which began on Saturday, concluded on Sunday. In the final competition of the senior category of the Kambala competition, Badagabettu Sandeep Shetty's buffaloes reached the 125-meter long Kambala in just 10.87 seconds, creating a new record.

Buffaloes who won the race in just 10.87 seconds (ETV Bharat)

This record is considered to be 8.69 seconds when considered for 100 meters. 'Gandhi Maidan Santhu' and 'Surathkal Pancha' buffaloes have set this record. Mastikatte Swaroop, who ran these buffaloes, was felicitated by the Kambala committee.

Srinivasa Gowda had set a record of covering 100 meters in 8.78 seconds in the Kambala held in Mangaluru years ago. Mastikatte Swaroop has now made this record his own by covering 100 meters in 8.69 seconds in the final of the Mangaluru Kambala.