Kambala Jockey Sets Record Timing Of 10.87 Seconds Just For 125 Meteres
A new record has been created in Kambala by Mastikatte Swaroop with a timing of 10.87 seconds to surpass 125 meters.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
Mangaluru: A new record has been created in Kambala, a coastal folk sport of Karnataka in the Rama-Lakshman Jodu kare Kambala held at Goldfinch City in Bangra Koolur, Mangaluru, in the Dakshina Kannada district. Mastikatte Swaroop has broken the record of Srinivas Gowda, who is famous as the lightning runner in Kambala.
The Mangaluru Kambala, which began on Saturday, concluded on Sunday. In the final competition of the senior category of the Kambala competition, Badagabettu Sandeep Shetty's buffaloes reached the 125-meter long Kambala in just 10.87 seconds, creating a new record.
This record is considered to be 8.69 seconds when considered for 100 meters. 'Gandhi Maidan Santhu' and 'Surathkal Pancha' buffaloes have set this record. Mastikatte Swaroop, who ran these buffaloes, was felicitated by the Kambala committee.
Srinivasa Gowda had set a record of covering 100 meters in 8.78 seconds in the Kambala held in Mangaluru years ago. Mastikatte Swaroop has now made this record his own by covering 100 meters in 8.69 seconds in the final of the Mangaluru Kambala.
"I have been running Kambala buffaloes for the last three years. Previously, I was participating in the junior category. This year, I ran for the first time in the senior division. Participated in 3 Kambalas in the senior category. Now created this new record. It is an unexpected achievement'' Swaroop expressed happiness after breaking the record.
Sandeep Shetty, the owner of buffaloes, said that Swaroop is a bright young man.
"These buffaloes were second in the rope category last time on the same Kambala. Swaroop was participating in the junior category till last year. This year, he has participated in the senior category. A very cunning young man. My buffaloes and Swaroop have contributed to this record. This record is unexpected," he stated.
Speaking on this, Deviprasad Shetty, Chairman of the Kambala Committee, expressed his joy.
"This shows how Kambala buffaloes are able to run as their masters have prepared them. They have the intelligence to win the competition. Earlier, Srinivasa Gowda made a remarkable feat, and now Swaroop has broken it. He has run the 100 meters in 8.69 seconds, setting a record. With this, history has been created in Kambala."