ETV Bharat / sports

New Guinness World Records Title For British Indian Chess Genius

London: British Indian chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan was on Friday recognised by the Guinness World Records for her record-breaking achievement as the youngest chess player to achieve the woman grandmaster (WGM) title.

The 11-year-old London schoolgirl made history at the 46th Chess Olympiad last week when she was crowned the youngest chess player in history to earn the coveted WGM title.

Her extraordinary win at Samarkand, Uzbekistan, has now added another milestone to her record-breaking streak after already achieving two Guinness World Records titles aged just 10.

The new title gives Bodhana three Guinness World Records titles, the previous being "youngest chess Woman International Master" and "youngest player to defeat a grandmaster in a chess tournament (female)".

“Bodhana’s latest achievement took place after Guinness World Records 2027 had gone to print, meaning her new title does not appear in this year’s book. Her two earlier record-breaking achievements are, however, featured in the new edition,” stated the global records institution.

Bodhana has received her official Guinness World Records certificates recognising the two earlier achievements, with the third to follow.

“It is an absolute honour to be featured in Guinness World Records 2027, which gives me huge encouragement and a real morale boost. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and achieve even more,” Bodhana said in a statement.