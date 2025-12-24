Historic Nehru Stadium To Be Restructured After A Journey Of Six Decades
The Nehru Stadium in Assam will be demolished and rebuilt after a historic journey of six decades.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Guwahati: One of the most iconic names in Assam’s sporting annals, Nehru Stadium, is on the brink of becoming history. For more than six decades, the Stadium has stood as the heartbeat of sports in the state. Now, as part of a major redevelopment initiative, the Nehru Stadium will be completely demolished and rebuilt, ushering in a new era for Assam’s sporting infrastructure.
The Assam Cabinet has approved the transformation of Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium into a FIFA and Olympic-standard football stadium. No existing structure will remain; the stadium will be entirely razed to make way for a modern, world-class sports complex. There is also a possibility that the stadium may be renamed in the future.
The new stadium will feature a football ground, practice fields, indoor stadiums, swimming pools, and multiple modern sporting facilities. The project tender has been awarded to Larsen & Toubro (L&T), with the Assam government approving an allocation of Rs. 765 crore. The entire Radha Govinda Barua Sports Complex, within which Nehru Stadium is located, will also be redeveloped.
This report draws upon an exclusive interaction with veteran sports journalist Subodh Malla Barua, who has closely observed every dimension of Nehru Stadium’s legacy.
Birth of Nehru Stadium: A Historic Beginning
Recalling the origins of the stadium, Subodh Malla Barua said, “Nehru Stadium was inaugurated on July 16, 1962, and named after India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. At that time, Radha Govinda Barua was the president of the Guwahati Sports Association, and along with several dedicated individuals, he played a crucial role in building the stadium.”
The stadium was constructed on nearly 60 bighas of land in Paltan Bazar, with groundwork beginning around 1957–58, before its formal inauguration in 1962.
Calling it the largest outdoor stadium in the Northeast at the time, Barua added, “It was not just Assam’s pride, but the pride of the entire Northeast. The inauguration itself was historic, marked by a friendly match involving then Chief Minister Bimala Prasad Chaliha and his cabinet colleagues. At that time, no other stadium in Assam had such facilities.”
A Multifaceted Sporting Complex
Over the decades, Nehru Stadium evolved into a comprehensive sports complex. “Badminton and table tennis began in the indoor stadiums. Apart from football and cricket, hockey was also played here. There were tennis courts, shooting ranges, swimming pools, archery, squash courts and facilities for gymnastics, judo, taekwondo and basketball,” Barua explained.
The Radha Govinda Barua Sports Complex came to house three indoor stadiums- Kankalata Indoor Stadium, Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor Stadium and ABITA Indoor Stadium—along with offices of almost all state sports associations. The main stadium could accommodate around 25,000 spectators.
International Cricket and Footballing Glory
Nehru Stadium hosted its first One Day International cricket match in 1983, between India and West Indies. “In total, around 14 ODI matches were played here, with the last one held in 2010 between India and New Zealand,” Barua said.
The stadium witnessed cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Clive Lloyd, Courtney Walsh, Sourav Ganguly, Steve Waugh, Sanath Jayasuriya and Andy Flower, among many others.
Football history was equally rich. “The Bordoloi Trophy was synonymous with Nehru Stadium. Teams from Bangladesh, Thailand, Iran, Uzbekistan and even the Soviet Union participated in matches here,” Barua recalled.
The Heart of Assam’s Sporting Identity
“Nehru Stadium was undoubtedly the centre of Assam’s sporting life. Almost every major national or international sporting event in the state took place here,” said Barua.
Beyond sports, the stadium also hosted major cultural events, welcoming legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur, along with prominent political and social figures.
Demolition and a New Beginning
The Assam Sports Board has already ordered the suspension of all sporting activities at the Nehru Stadium ground. Offices within the Radha Govinda Barua Sports Complex have been instructed to vacate by December 25, from which date reconstruction work will officially begin.
The new stadium will have a capacity of 22,000–25,000, meeting FIFA standards. The redeveloped complex will include four major blocks featuring sports association offices, a sports hostel, parking for nearly 1,500 vehicles, auditoriums, indoor training facilities, commercial spaces, football practice grounds, and modern amenities for badminton, table tennis, martial arts and swimming.
An indoor hall with 1,000 seating capacity will also be constructed. Several existing facilities, including older indoor stadiums, squash courts, the Bimala Prasad Chaliha Swimming Pool and tennis courts, will be demolished to make way for the new project.
A Legacy Preserved in Memory
From hosting 14 international ODIs to Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Bordoloi Trophy, Santosh Trophy, Federation Cup and the National Games, Nehru Stadium has been a silent witness to countless historic moments.
As Assam’s sporting pride prepares for a new journey, the old Nehru Stadium will live on in memory- its echoes now a matter of nostalgia, its legacy forever etched in the annals of Assam’s sporting history.