Historic Nehru Stadium To Be Restructured After A Journey Of Six Decades

Guwahati: One of the most iconic names in Assam’s sporting annals, Nehru Stadium, is on the brink of becoming history. For more than six decades, the Stadium has stood as the heartbeat of sports in the state. Now, as part of a major redevelopment initiative, the Nehru Stadium will be completely demolished and rebuilt, ushering in a new era for Assam’s sporting infrastructure.

The Assam Cabinet has approved the transformation of Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium into a FIFA and Olympic-standard football stadium. No existing structure will remain; the stadium will be entirely razed to make way for a modern, world-class sports complex. There is also a possibility that the stadium may be renamed in the future.

The new stadium will feature a football ground, practice fields, indoor stadiums, swimming pools, and multiple modern sporting facilities. The project tender has been awarded to Larsen & Toubro (L&T), with the Assam government approving an allocation of Rs. 765 crore. The entire Radha Govinda Barua Sports Complex, within which Nehru Stadium is located, will also be redeveloped.

File: Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookun Indoor Stadium (ETV Bharat)

This report draws upon an exclusive interaction with veteran sports journalist Subodh Malla Barua, who has closely observed every dimension of Nehru Stadium’s legacy.

Birth of Nehru Stadium: A Historic Beginning

Recalling the origins of the stadium, Subodh Malla Barua said, “Nehru Stadium was inaugurated on July 16, 1962, and named after India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. At that time, Radha Govinda Barua was the president of the Guwahati Sports Association, and along with several dedicated individuals, he played a crucial role in building the stadium.”

File Photo: B.P.Chaliha Swimming Pool (ETV Bharat)

The stadium was constructed on nearly 60 bighas of land in Paltan Bazar, with groundwork beginning around 1957–58, before its formal inauguration in 1962.

Calling it the largest outdoor stadium in the Northeast at the time, Barua added, “It was not just Assam’s pride, but the pride of the entire Northeast. The inauguration itself was historic, marked by a friendly match involving then Chief Minister Bimala Prasad Chaliha and his cabinet colleagues. At that time, no other stadium in Assam had such facilities.”

A Multifaceted Sporting Complex

Over the decades, Nehru Stadium evolved into a comprehensive sports complex. “Badminton and table tennis began in the indoor stadiums. Apart from football and cricket, hockey was also played here. There were tennis courts, shooting ranges, swimming pools, archery, squash courts and facilities for gymnastics, judo, taekwondo and basketball,” Barua explained.