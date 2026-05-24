New Era In Telangana Cricket: Ushodaya Enterprises Bags Hyderabad Franchise As HCA Unveils Founding Owners For Inaugural TG20 League
Ushodaya Enterprises of the Ramoji Group emerged as the highest bidder and chose the Hyderabad franchise at a whopping over Rs 7.5 crore.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited of the Ramoji Group emerged as the lead bidder to secure the Hyderabad franchise of the inaugural Telangana T20 cricket league(TG20) as the Hyderabad Cricket Association announced the founding owners here on Saturday marking a new era of domestic cricket in the south state.
The TG20, which aims to bring out talent and serve as a platform for the potential of cricketers from the state, has finalized eight franchises. While 13 companies were in the race for a total of eight teams, Ramoji Group came out on top bagging the Hyderabad franchise at a whopping Rs 7,50,01,000. The companies that bid the highest price in the bidding were given the opportunity to choose the teams in order of priority.
Ushodaya Enterprises Director G Sambasiva Rao participated in the bidding process while High Court Single Member Committee Head Justice Naveen Rao, HCA President Amarnath, Secretary Manne Jeevan Reddy were also present on the occasion. Sambasiva Rao signed the franchise agreement in the presence of TG20 Chairman Agam Rao and League Operations Head Bharani.
While Ushodaya Enterprises bagged Hyderabad, M/s Boorugu Infra/Pranava secured Ranga Reddy at Rs 7.20 crores; M/s Bain Global Resources Pvt Ltd bagged Warangal at Rs 6.55 crores; M/s Bhrunda Infra Pvt Ltd got Medak at Rs. 6,33,33,369; M/s Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Nalgonda for Rs 5,06,00,000; M/s EIPL Group & Tibarumal Karimnagar at Rs. 4.57 crores; M/s Veerabhadra Steels Mahabubnagar at Rs 4.50 crores and M/s Anvita Group bagged the franchise ownership of Khammam franchise for Rs 4,44,44,444 in the bids.
A Proud Ushodaya Enterprises Director
Reacting to securing the top franchise, Ushodaya Enterprises Director Sambasiva Rao said he was proud to have gotten the opportunity in TG20.
“We started Eenadu Champion Cup Cricket in 2006 to encourage cricketers from rural areas. The Eenadu Cricket Cup was listed in the Limca Book of Records in 2010 and the Guinness Book of Records in 2013 as the world's largest cricket tournament. We consider TG20 a golden opportunity to encourage young players," said Rao.
Auction on June 7
The franchises will select the players in the auction to be held on June 7. Telangana cricketers Tilak Verma and Mohammed Siraj are also likely to be part of this auction. The Hyderabad teams will have an auction list of players who have played in various age groups, league cricketers and players selected in open selections. Players can register their minimum price from Rs 50 thousand to Rs 5 lakh.
There is a limit of Rs 60 lakh per franchise for the purchase of players. The league to be held in Uppal will start on June 20. The final will be held on July 11. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Telugu and can also be watched on the Jio Hotstar app.
Prasanna Kannan, former CEO of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), has been appointed as the executive head of the TG20 League.
HCA Secretary Jeevan Reddy called the inaugural TG20 league a historic moment in Telangana cricket.
“TG20 is not just a league. It is the foundation of a long-term cricket ecosystem designed to bring out talent, provide opportunities, and raise the level of the game across Telangana," Reddy said.
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