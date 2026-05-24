ETV Bharat / sports

New Era In Telangana Cricket: Ushodaya Enterprises Bags Hyderabad Franchise As HCA Unveils Founding Owners For Inaugural TG20 League

Hyderabad: Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited of the Ramoji Group emerged as the lead bidder to secure the Hyderabad franchise of the inaugural Telangana T20 cricket league(TG20) as the Hyderabad Cricket Association announced the founding owners here on Saturday marking a new era of domestic cricket in the south state.

The TG20, which aims to bring out talent and serve as a platform for the potential of cricketers from the state, has finalized eight franchises. While 13 companies were in the race for a total of eight teams, Ramoji Group came out on top bagging the Hyderabad franchise at a whopping Rs 7,50,01,000. The companies that bid the highest price in the bidding were given the opportunity to choose the teams in order of priority.

Ushodaya Enterprises Bags Hyderabad Franchise As HCA Unveils Founding Owners For Inaugural TG20 League (Special Arrangement)

Ushodaya Enterprises Director G Sambasiva Rao participated in the bidding process while High Court Single Member Committee Head Justice Naveen Rao, HCA President Amarnath, Secretary Manne Jeevan Reddy were also present on the occasion. Sambasiva Rao signed the franchise agreement in the presence of TG20 Chairman Agam Rao and League Operations Head Bharani.

While Ushodaya Enterprises bagged Hyderabad, M/s Boorugu Infra/Pranava secured Ranga Reddy at Rs 7.20 crores; M/s Bain Global Resources Pvt Ltd bagged Warangal at Rs 6.55 crores; M/s Bhrunda Infra Pvt Ltd got Medak at Rs. 6,33,33,369; M/s Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Nalgonda for Rs 5,06,00,000; M/s EIPL Group & Tibarumal Karimnagar at Rs. 4.57 crores; M/s Veerabhadra Steels Mahabubnagar at Rs 4.50 crores and M/s Anvita Group bagged the franchise ownership of Khammam franchise for Rs 4,44,44,444 in the bids.

A Proud Ushodaya Enterprises Director

Reacting to securing the top franchise, Ushodaya Enterprises Director Sambasiva Rao said he was proud to have gotten the opportunity in TG20.