ETV Bharat / sports

‘Never Underestimate Your Daughters; Give Them A Platform To Soar’: World Wrestling Champion Manisha Bhanwala

Jind: Having scripted history by winning the World Wrestling Championship on October 30, freestyle wrestler Manisha Bhanwala has asked her countrymen to never underestimate their daughters. She asked them to give their daughters a platform to soar.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Manisha said, "I urge all parents with folded hands to never underestimate their daughters; give them a platform to soar. Every daughter who has been given the opportunity and support of her family has made history and made her family and country proud. Trust your daughters; they will never let you down."

Hailing from Siwaha village of Jind district in Haryana, the 29-year-old grappler staged a sensational comeback in the women's 59kg freestyle final in Astana, Kazakhstan, to win the championship. She beat Pan American champion Abigail Nette of the USA in a fiercely contested final to earn the victory.

Encouragement from father

When asked about her instant reaction to the victory, she said, "The first thing that came to my mind was my late father's face. I owe my place today to him. I wish he were alive today to see this medal around his daughter's neck. This gold medal isn't just mine; it's a testament to the trust my father placed in me during a time when no one else was there."

Talking about her initiation in the world of wrestling in 2011 when it wasn’t easy for girls to wrestle in rural settings, she disclosed, "The year 2011 was a time when society didn't approve of girls participating in sports, especially wrestling. People in the village and neighbourhood would tell my family, ‘Why are you sending a girl to the wrestling ring? What future does she have?’ But my father was a strong, decisive man. He didn't care, ignored what people said and put his hand on my back and said, ‘Go ahead, I'm with you’."

Inspiration from brother

When asked about her inspiration and the role her brother played in her journey, Manisha said that her elder brother, Rinku, was a great kabaddi player and she was drawn to sports after watching him.

"We only had one acre of land, and financial constraints were always a concern. But my brother always encouraged me. In 2022, my brother suffered a serious injury. He could have become a great player himself, but he gave up his sport for my sake so that he could promote me. My brother dedicated his entire life and his career to my arena," she stressed.