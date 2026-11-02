‘Never Underestimate Your Daughters; Give Them A Platform To Soar’: World Wrestling Champion Manisha Bhanwala
Manisha now has her eyes set on winning a gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, reports Surendra Kumar
Published : November 2, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Jind: Having scripted history by winning the World Wrestling Championship on October 30, freestyle wrestler Manisha Bhanwala has asked her countrymen to never underestimate their daughters. She asked them to give their daughters a platform to soar.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Manisha said, "I urge all parents with folded hands to never underestimate their daughters; give them a platform to soar. Every daughter who has been given the opportunity and support of her family has made history and made her family and country proud. Trust your daughters; they will never let you down."
Hailing from Siwaha village of Jind district in Haryana, the 29-year-old grappler staged a sensational comeback in the women's 59kg freestyle final in Astana, Kazakhstan, to win the championship. She beat Pan American champion Abigail Nette of the USA in a fiercely contested final to earn the victory.
Encouragement from father
When asked about her instant reaction to the victory, she said, "The first thing that came to my mind was my late father's face. I owe my place today to him. I wish he were alive today to see this medal around his daughter's neck. This gold medal isn't just mine; it's a testament to the trust my father placed in me during a time when no one else was there."
Talking about her initiation in the world of wrestling in 2011 when it wasn’t easy for girls to wrestle in rural settings, she disclosed, "The year 2011 was a time when society didn't approve of girls participating in sports, especially wrestling. People in the village and neighbourhood would tell my family, ‘Why are you sending a girl to the wrestling ring? What future does she have?’ But my father was a strong, decisive man. He didn't care, ignored what people said and put his hand on my back and said, ‘Go ahead, I'm with you’."
Inspiration from brother
When asked about her inspiration and the role her brother played in her journey, Manisha said that her elder brother, Rinku, was a great kabaddi player and she was drawn to sports after watching him.
"We only had one acre of land, and financial constraints were always a concern. But my brother always encouraged me. In 2022, my brother suffered a serious injury. He could have become a great player himself, but he gave up his sport for my sake so that he could promote me. My brother dedicated his entire life and his career to my arena," she stressed.
She dwelt at length on the loss of her father in 2022 and the difficulties faced in overcoming the loss. "It was the darkest day of my life. I had to board a flight to the Asian Championships, and on the same day, my father died of a heart attack. The ground beneath my feet slipped away, and my whole world seemed to be falling apart."
"I had decided to cancel my ticket and not go to play again. Then my mother (Meena Devi) stood like a rock. She wiped my tears and said, ‘Don't cry. Your father's dream was for you to play for the country. If you stop today, his dream will remain unfulfilled. Go and fight for Bapu (father). I left with a broken heart and tears in my eyes. But I remembered Bapu's teachings. Even in that condition, I won a bronze medal for the country," she said.
Bout that made her the World Champion
When asked about her 8-6 victory over Abigail Nette on October 30, she quipped, "The American wrestler had a solid lead early on. But I knew that every second counts in a six-minute match. In the second round, I changed my strategy, played aggressively, and my moves paid off. The only thing that kept ringing in my mind was that I wouldn't return home empty-handed."
Secret to fitness and strength
Talking about the secret to her fitness, strength and her daily routine, she pointed out that there are no shortcuts in wrestling. "I sweat it out on the mat and in the gym for four hours every morning and four hours every evening, totalling eight hours a day. My diet is completely indigenous. I eat whole grains—millet, sorghum, and chickpeas—and fresh, home-cooked food. My mother's homemade churma, tindi ghee, milk and yogurt are my main sources of energy.”
Future aims
She said the World Championship is just a pause in her journey, and the destination is still far away. “Now my sights are set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. My dream is to stand atop the Olympic podium, have the national anthem played and win a gold medal for my country,” Manisha said.
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