FIFA World Cup 2026: Frimpong Misses out, 15 Players From Premier League Included As Netherlands Announce 26-Member Squad
The Netherlands have announced the squad for the FIFA World Cup and Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong has missed out.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Netherlands named a 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup starting from June 11, and Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong has been left out of the squad. The roster is dominated by the English Premier League (EPL) players, as 15 of them are from England’s top flight. Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo are some of the notable names from the EPL who play for Liverpool.
Injured Arsenal full-back Jurrien Timber has been included in the squad despite staying on the sidelines since March due to an ankle injury.
Six of the seven defenders belong to England's top flight, while Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries is the only non-Premier League member in the defensive unit.
🚨🇳🇱 OFFICIAL: Netherlands release their World Cup squad. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KJlCZofJ0a— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2026
Brighton trio Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mats Wieffer will play their first Senior World Cup, while Robin Roefs, Micky van de Ven, and Jorrel Hato are also tournament debutants.
Memphis Depay, top goal-scorer for the Netherlands (55), has also been picked in the squad as he has recovered from the hamstring injury. The 32-year-old returned to club football for Corinthians last week after recovering from the injury.
Our #FIFAWorldCup squad! 🌎🇳🇱#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/L5ZeoGhQHz— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) May 27, 2026
Xavi Simons and Jerdy Schouten have missed the cut as they have torn their anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL).
The Netherlands are in Group F along with Japan, Sweden and Tunisia. The team will start their campaign on June 15 with the match against Japan, and then will lock horns against Sweden on June 20. The Dutch side will play their last group match against Tunisia on June 26.
Netherlands World Cup squad 2026
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Robin Roefs (Sunderland)
Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan),Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion),
Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Noah Lang (Galatasaray), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Guus Til (PSV), , Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Quinten Timber (Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Wout Weghorst (Ajax)