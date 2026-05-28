ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Frimpong Misses out, 15 Players From Premier League Included As Netherlands Announce 26-Member Squad

Hyderabad: The Netherlands named a 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup starting from June 11, and Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong has been left out of the squad. The roster is dominated by the English Premier League (EPL) players, as 15 of them are from England’s top flight. Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo are some of the notable names from the EPL who play for Liverpool.

Injured Arsenal full-back Jurrien Timber has been included in the squad despite staying on the sidelines since March due to an ankle injury.

Six of the seven defenders belong to England's top flight, while Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries is the only non-Premier League member in the defensive unit.

Brighton trio Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mats Wieffer will play their first Senior World Cup, while Robin Roefs, Micky van de Ven, and Jorrel Hato are also tournament debutants.

Memphis Depay, top goal-scorer for the Netherlands (55), has also been picked in the squad as he has recovered from the hamstring injury. The 32-year-old returned to club football for Corinthians last week after recovering from the injury.