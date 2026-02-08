ETV Bharat / sports

Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel Proud Of Team Despite Narrow T20 World Cup Loss To England

Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel (C) reacts after his team's defeat at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026. ( AFP )

Mumbai: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel expressed pride in his team's performance after their thrilling four-run defeat against England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Paudel said, "I think the boys gave it all. I am very proud of them. We had the belief when we came to this World Cup. We didn't come here just to participate. The result didn't go our way but effort-wise we gave 100% in every department. Last over of Sam Curran bowled really well. We will improve from there," as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He added, "We were calculating. We wanted to have wickets in hand with 10 runs per over in the last few overs. It wasn't a plan to take on Adil Rashid and it just happened. We will not take any team lightly. We as a team need to be at our 100%. They are very passionate. The whole of Kathmandu, Nepal came here to support us. I think all of Nepal will be proud of us."

During the post-match presentation, England captain Harry Brook praised his team's collective performance following their narrow win over Nepal.

"It wasn't easy at all, thankfully got over the line. They played extremely well and not many teams take on Adil Rashid like they did. I thought we were in a very good position to defend that. I wish them all the best for the rest of the comp," Brook said.