ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins India’s First Individual Gold In Nagoya

File Photo: Neeru Dhanda ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Neeru Dhanda put an end to India’s wait for the individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. She delivered an impressive performance, hitting 28/30 with superb accuracy. Notably, this is India’s first individual gold medal in the event held in Japan and overall fifth. Neeru was impressive in the qualification round as well, and she maintained her accuracy in the individual final.

Neeru also set the Asian and Asian Games record with her dominant display in the final. She finished ahead of China’s Sun Yunong, who clinched silver with a score of 26/30. Also, Neeru has become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Trap event at the Asian Games. Also, she has become the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in Trap Shooting at the Asian Games. Kuwait’s Hajar Abdulmalik won a bronze medal with 21/30.